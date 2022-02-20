ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Golden Alert: Louisville Police looking for missing man

By Matthew Duckworth
FOX 56
FOX 56
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CQTjM_0eK40m9N00

LOUISVILLE, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Louisville Metro Police Department has issued a “Golden Alert” for 58-year-old Calvin Daniels.

Daniels went missing at approximately 8 p.m. on Friday in the 800 Block of South 32nd Street.

According to Louisville Metro PD, Harris is around 5 foot 10 inches tall and about 170 pounds. Harris is bald and was last seen wearing a Carhartt toboggan and a blue denim jacket.

The Louisville Metro PD also reported that Harris has dementia and could possibly be disoriented.

Anyone that has any information on Harris can call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-5673.

