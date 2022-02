If there is one thing that is sure to get the attention of Detroit Pistons’ fans, it’s any kind of announcement about new uniforms or merchandise. Pistons Twitter just about exploded yesterday over some grainy “leak” of next year’s uniforms which will allegedly feature the return of the dreaded teal. I hate to break it to you guys, but those leaks are never really leaks and some random fan on Twitter doesn’t have access to uniforms that haven’t even been chosen or designed yet. Sorry, Teal Crusaders!

NBA ・ 1 HOUR AGO