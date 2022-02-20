ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

EA-WR's Niemeyer celebrates 'next best thing' at state (w/ 18 photos)

By Greg Shashack
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago
EA-WR senior Aaron Niemeyer celebrates with Oilers coaches Tim Donohoo and Kyle Lankford after Niemeyer's 5-1 state tourney effort earned third place at 113 pounds Saturday in the Class 1A state tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign. (Greg Shashack / The Telegraph)

CHAMPAIGN – Aaron Niemeyer triumphantly raised his arms in the air and with a couple hard claps on Mat 1 of 6 on the floor of State Farm Center, he acknowledged his supporters now on their feet in the stands.

The East Alton-Wood River senior then embraced Oilers coach Tim Donohoo and assistant Kyle Lankford.

Niemeyer had long envisioned this scene for a Saturday night state championship. It came on Saturday afternoon and brought third place at 113 pounds in the Class 1A state tournament.

“I lost a tough match Thursday,” Niemeyer said of a lost 8-2 decision to Richmond Burton’s Emmett Nelson in the quarterfinals. “I knew I had to come back and get third. I wanted to make the finals, that didn’t happen. So I knew I had to get the next best thing. My last tournament in high school, I knew I had to get the job done.”

Niemeyer took the long way to third place, needing four victories on the consolation side of the bracket to secure his medal. It was Niemeyer's last match as an Oiler and he hopes teammates took notice.

“It sets an example to the freshmen on our team,” Niemeyer said. “You can lose first round, second round, and still come back and get the next best thing.”

Both Niemeyer and senior Jason Shaw went to Champaign hoping to join Zac Blasioli (2017) and Josh Bennett (2009) as Oilers state champions. Instead, both settle for joining three-timer Blasioli and two-timer Drew Sobol as multi-medalists at state.

Niemeyer placed sixth last season at the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state tourney that replaced the covid-canceled IHSA postseason. Shaw, a state runner-up last season, also won his last match as an Oiler by placing fifth at 126 pounds on Saturday.

Shaw also lost his quarterfinal match, losing a 6-3 decision to Dakota’s Phoenix Blakely, who went on to claim a third-successive state championship. Shaw’s shot at third was dashed when he lost a 6-5 decision in the wrestleback semifinals before closing with a 14-2 decision over Sterling Newman Central Catholic’s Carter Rude to take fifth place.

That was a disappointing finish for Shaw, whose career ends as a four-time state medalist. Shaw took second in Missouri as a freshman and third in Florida as a sophomore before spending his last two years at EA-WR. Shaw’s season ends with a 43-5 record.

Donohoo was happy to see both seniors go out with a victory, even with neither reaching the step they had wanted on the medals podium.

“Good way to end,” Donohoo said. “This is a tough tournament up here. Obviously, we wanted more. But getting two state-places is great.”

EA-WR qualified three entries for state, with freshman Drake Champlin qualifying at 220 pounds. Champlin went 0-2 against two seniors, including a first-round loss to eventual state champion Jadon Mims of Elmhurst Immaculate Conception Catholic.

Champlin finishes his first season with the Oilers at 32-16 and will benefit, his coach said, from the state experience in a 16-wrestler bracket that included 10 seniors and four juniors.

“Absolutely,” Donohoo said. “He looks like a baby up here compared to those seniors at 220 pounds. But this was good for him.”

Champlin can work his way back to state. This was it for seniors Niemeyer and Shaw, with both making what Donohoo called a “huge impact” on Oilers wrestling.

Niemeyer’s third-place medal came from pinning Harrisburg’s Tony Keene in 3:42. Keene was ranked No. 2 in the state and had defeated Niemeyer earlier in the season.

“The kid he just beat, Keene, is a great wrestler,” Donohoo said. “He beat us earlier in the year 10-9, so we got that one back. Ended our career by beating someone who beat us earlier in the year.”

The five wins at state sent Niemeyer’s record to 40-6. First place was the target, but the journey to third provided a good memory.

“For sure,” Niemeyer said. “I went 5-1 this weekend. Going out like that is good. It’s great.”

The Telegraph

Wabash Valley FTs doom Trailblazers

GODFREY - LCCC men's basketball coach Dog Stotler summed up Tuesday night's loss to Wabash Valley in two words:. "They made too many and we missed too many," Stotler said after the Trailblazers dropped a 77-73 Region 24 decision to the Warriors at the George C. Terry River Bend Arena. "and I had better throw in our turnovers, too."
BASKETBALL
The Telegraph

'It would have been terrible': Eagles avoid spectator role in CM Sectional

BETHALTO - Olivia Durbin considered the possibility that her Civic Memorial Eagles girls basketball team would be spectators instead of player in Tuesday's CM Class 3A Sectional semifinals. "It would have been terrible," Durbin said. "To see other teams play here, on our court, I don't think I could. Really, I don't think I could do it." She won't have to. The Eagles overcame deficits at nine points in the third quarter and six points with six minutes left in the fourth to repel the East St. Louis Flyerettes 64-58 in overtime Friday night in the championship game...
BETHALTO, IL
The Telegraph

McElroy, Wilson honored in Granite City

GRANITE CITY - Granitre City High School juniors Caylie McElroy and Lauren Wilson have been named Granite City Rotary Club Students of the Month for February. Students were nominated by teachers and chosen on the basis of academics as well as scholastic, extracurricular and civic honors and awards, and organization membership and leadership.
GRANITE CITY, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

