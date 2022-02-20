Police: Man shot, killed at downtown Rapid City bar

Russia had all of the necessary military capabilities Wednesday to launch a full-scale invasion into neighboring Ukraine, a senior U.S. defense official told NBC News. "They are literally ready to go now," said the official, who added that Russia has brought in "nearly 100 percent of all the forces we anticipated [Putin] would need" for a large-scale invasion of Ukraine.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jurors began deliberating Wednesday at the federal trial of three fired Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights when he was pinned to the ground for 9 1/2 minutes as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck.
BRUNSWICK, Ga., Feb 22 (Reuters) - The three white men convicted of chasing down and murdering a young Black man, Ahmaud Arbery, as he was out jogging in their suburban Georgia community, were found guilty on Tuesday of committing federal hate crimes and other offenses in the 2020 killing. A...
NEW YORK (AP) — The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his business dealings suddenly resigned Wednesday, throwing the future of the probe into question. A spokesperson for District Attorney Alvin Bragg confirmed the resignations of Carey...
Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday he was moving ahead with sanctions on the company in charge of building Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline after blocking such measures last year using a national security waiver. "Today, I have directed my administration to impose sanctions on Nord...
The Department of Justice (DOJ) is scrapping its controversial China Initiative in favor of a broader program to confront diverse national security threats from foreign countries, a pivot the agency said was also needed in the wake of an increase in anti-Asian hate crimes and rhetoric. The China Initiative was...
"This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine," President Biden said on Tuesday in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's recognition of Ukraine’s two breakaway regions. Putin’s decision was quickly followed by the movement of thousands of Russian troops to the region to enforce that land grab, a sobering reminder of the emergent new world order.
President Joe Biden has interviewed three finalists for the Supreme Court vacancy that will open up when Justice Stephen Breyer retires later this year, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Biden spoke with two federal judges — Ketanji Brown Jackson and J. Michelle Childs — and California Supreme...
AMSTERDAM, Feb 23 (Reuters) - A man who was arrested in Amsterdam after holding a person hostage at gunpoint for several hours in an Apple (AAPL.O) flagship store on Tuesday night had explosives on his body, Amsterdam police said on Wednesday. "We are investigating the possible motives of the hostage...
