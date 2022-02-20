ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Police: Man shot, killed at downtown Rapid City bar

Argus Press
 3 days ago

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say one man is dead after a shooting at...

www.argus-press.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

U.S. official warns Putin ready to invade Ukraine

Russia had all of the necessary military capabilities Wednesday to launch a full-scale invasion into neighboring Ukraine, a senior U.S. defense official told NBC News. "They are literally ready to go now," said the official, who added that Russia has brought in "nearly 100 percent of all the forces we anticipated [Putin] would need" for a large-scale invasion of Ukraine.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Crime & Safety
CNN

Biden moves ahead with sanctions on company behind Nord Stream pipeline

Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday he was moving ahead with sanctions on the company in charge of building Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline after blocking such measures last year using a national security waiver. "Today, I have directed my administration to impose sanctions on Nord...
POTUS
Fox News

What's next from Russia, Ukraine and the new Cold War?

"This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine," President Biden said on Tuesday in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's recognition of Ukraine’s two breakaway regions. Putin’s decision was quickly followed by the movement of thousands of Russian troops to the region to enforce that land grab, a sobering reminder of the emergent new world order.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#The Rapid City Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy