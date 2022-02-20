ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'That's A Big Bonus For Us' - Liverpool Skipper Jordan Henderson On Importance Of Squad Depth After Vital Norwich Win

By Neil Andrew
 3 days ago

After Liverpool's 3-1 victory against Norwich in the Premier League on Saturday, skipper Jordan Henderson told Liverpoolfc.com he was pleased with the team's response after going a goal down.

The Canaries took a shock lead just after halftime through a Milot Rashica goal that took a heavy deflection off Joel Matip but Liverpool came storming back to win thanks to goals from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Luis Diaz.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Henderson admitted it was a tough challenge to overcome Dean Smith's team but was delighted with his side's response to Rashica's goal.

"It was a difficult game at times, conceding the goal, going 1-0 down. But I thought the boys reacted really well, scored some good goals and gained momentum back quickly after the goal.

"It's always important to stay positive when you're 1-0 down. You try to react in the right way and I felt as though we did that."

The England international was also keen to praise the impact from the bench again as Thiago Alcantara and Divock Origi helped turn the game in Liverpool's favour with the Spaniard particularly impressive.

"That's a big bonus for us.

"We need everybody over the next few months. So to use the bench and to make an impact is really important.

"We gained momentum back quickly, put them under some pressure and managed to break the deadlock with the goal and got back into the game.

"Then the momentum changes, the crowd gets up and we scored some good goals."

