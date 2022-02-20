- Rockets' Jalen Green gets roasted online for Dunk Contest performance

Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets reacts after dunking the ball during the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest as part of the 2022 NBA All Star Weekend at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 19, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

NBA Twitter is not always kind, but it is, without fail, hilarious. Unfortunately for Jalen Green, he found himself in the middle of the social media crosshairs Saturday night when he missed dunk after dunk at All-Star Weekend in Cleveland .

The Rockets rookie, who didn't make it out of the first round in the four-player field, spent nearly five minutes on his first dunk, because it took him nine runs at the rim before he finally got the perfect pass from teammate Josh Christopher and sent home a windmill dunk.

It took so long, NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar decided to call it a night in the middle of Green's attempts.

TNT's cameras also caught a quite unenthused Shaquille O'Neal sitting courtside.

The tweet of the night probably isn't appropriate for this website, but since Green was promoting an NFT before his disastrous dunk attempts, someone pointed out that maybe the NFT stands for "Nine F--king Times." Here's a cleaner NFT tweet.

But, you get the point: Twitter was coming for Green's head all night.

Green did manage to do much better on his second dunk, taking just three attempts to pull off a reverse 360 and putting the ball between his legs before he slammed it home . It actually probably was the best dunk of the night, but he already had dug himself too deep of a hole with all those early misses.

Despite the jokes, Green said he plans to redeem himself by returning to the contest next year .

