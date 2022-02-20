ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James determined to play in NBA with son and is open to Cavaliers return

LeBron James has spoken about playing alongside his oldest son, Bronny (right).

LeBron James has spoken about the possibility of playing alongside his son and a return to the Cleveland Cavaliers as he contemplates the final stages of his career.

The 37-year-old’s two-year, $85m contract with the Los Angeles Lakers expires next season, meaning he would be a free-agent heading into the 2023-24 season. James started his career with the Cavaliers, who are based a short drive from his hometown of Akron, in 2003 and returned for a second stint in 2014, winning the NBA title in 2016.

“The door’s not closed on [a return to the Cavaliers],” James told The Athletic this weekend, in the run-up to Sunday’s All-Star game. “I’m not saying I’m coming back and playing, I don’t know. I don’t know what my future holds. I don’t even know when I’m free.”

One point James was more certain on was his oldest son. Bronny James is a 17-year-old point guard for Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, California and is considered one of the country’s best prospects in his age group. He would be eligible for the NBA draft in 2024 when his father will be 39.

James told the Athletic he would be willing to take a lower salary to play with his son.

“My last year will be played with my son,” James said. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

