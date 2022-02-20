ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Senators' Artem Zub: Supplies helper in loss

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Zub registered an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Bruins. Despite...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Rockets Reportedly Make Decision On Dennis Schroder

The Houston Rockets acquired Dennis Schroder at the trade deadline. But immediately after, buy-out talks started. However, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Rockets plan to keep the veteran guard around for the remainder of the season. “Dennis Schroder is on course to finish the season in Houston,” Stein...
NBA
CBS Sports

Penguins' Kris Letang: Registers two helpers in loss

Letang generated two assists -- including a power-play helper -- in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes. It was the 12th box-score multiplier this season for Letang, who -- with six goals and 41 assists -- already is two points past his total from the 2020-21 campaign. However, those numbers likely provide no solace to the veteran blueliner, as the Pens have lost two straight games with the latest defeat taking place against the only team ahead of them in the Metropolitan Division standings.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Dysin Mayo: Chips in with helper

Mayo notched an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Stars. Mayo helped out on Clayton Keller's empty-net goal. The assist snapped a seven-game point drought for Mayo, who has emerged as a solid defenseman but not much of a contributor on offense this season. The 25-year-old has six points, 47 shots on net, 80 blocked shots, 64 hits and a minus-6 rating in 41 games, playing mainly in a top-four role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Neal Pionk: Manages helper in loss

Pionk logged an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Flames. Pionk had a shot attempt deflected in by Dominic Toninato in the second period, but that was all the Jets could muster against the surging Flames. The assist ended Pionk's four-game point drought. The 26-year-old defenseman is at 20 points, 93 shots on net, 109 hits, 56 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in 45 contests this season. He's posted well over 0.5 points per game in the last two campaigns, so there could be a little room for growth down the stretch.
NHL
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Wild Lakers, Heat Trade Rumor

ESPN’s Chris Broussard is throwing out a pretty wild NBA trade rumor between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. Broussard talked with someone who works with the league and said that he would’ve done an Anthony Davis for Bam Adebayo deal. Broussard then disagreed with that scenario and says he would’ve added Jimmy Butler to the deal.
NBA
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: NFL Fans React

Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns QB selected 7th overall in USFL draft

The Cleveland Browns went through a lot at the quarterback position in 2021. Baker Mayfield went toe to toe with Patrick Mahomes in Week 1, got hurt in Week 2 and things went downhill from there. Case Keenum stepped in for two games while Nick Mullens started a game when both Mayfield and Keenum were out with COVID-19.
NFL
The Spun

There’s Reportedly Some Developing Drama With The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers decided to mostly stand pat at the NBA’s trade deadline, despite speculation about a potential Russell Westbrook for John Wall swap. According to a report from Bleacher Report, the Rockets offered Wall to the Lakers for Westbrook and a future first round pick. However, Lakers...
NBA
golfmagic.com

"Tiger Woods had an unprecedented equipment advantage over field" says G-Mac

Graeme McDowell believes Tiger Woods "had an unprecedented equipment advantage over the field" in the summer of 2000 simply because he was using the Nike Tour Accuracy golf ball, one of the first solid core balls prior to the Titleist Pro V1. During the summer of 2000 as McDowell speaks...
GOLF
CBS Sports

Kraken's Calle Jarnkrok: Picks up helper in loss

Jarnkrok posted an assist and a minus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Islanders. Jarnkrok won a faceoff to Yanni Gourde, who put the Kraken on the board at 11:18 of the second period. The 30-year-old Jarnkrok has been one of the Kraken's better forwards in February with three goals and three assists in nine games. The Swede is up to 21 points, 65 shots on net and a minus-13 rating through 41 contests. He's in the last year of his contract, and as a solid two-way forward he could be in high demand ahead of the trade deadline if the Kraken start shipping players out.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Sam Carrick: Records helper

Carrick logged an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks. Carrick has amassed three assists in his last two games as the Ducks continue to enjoy a run of production from their fourth-line. The 30-year-old is up to 16 points, 59 shots on net, 69 hits and 49 PIM in 40 outings. Carrick's offense won't turn many heads, but his physical play could be of value in deeper fantasy formats.
NHL
The Spun

49ers Connected To Veteran Free Agent Quarterback

With the San Francisco 49ers expected to move off of Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, a new veteran quarterback is emerging as a potential signing. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, QB Marcus Mariota would “make a lot of sense” for San Francisco next season. Noting, Mariota”would give [the...
NFL

