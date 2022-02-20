Senators' Artem Zub: Supplies helper in loss

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is having the worst 3-point shooting season of his career, but during Sunday's NBA All-Star Game he reminded everyone why he's the greatest shooter of all time. Curry was in vintage form, knocking down 3-pointers of every variety, setting a new All-Star record in the process.
The Houston Rockets acquired Dennis Schroder at the trade deadline. But immediately after, buy-out talks started. However, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Rockets plan to keep the veteran guard around for the remainder of the season. “Dennis Schroder is on course to finish the season in Houston,” Stein...
Letang generated two assists -- including a power-play helper -- in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes. It was the 12th box-score multiplier this season for Letang, who -- with six goals and 41 assists -- already is two points past his total from the 2020-21 campaign. However, those numbers likely provide no solace to the veteran blueliner, as the Pens have lost two straight games with the latest defeat taking place against the only team ahead of them in the Metropolitan Division standings.
Mayo notched an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Stars. Mayo helped out on Clayton Keller's empty-net goal. The assist snapped a seven-game point drought for Mayo, who has emerged as a solid defenseman but not much of a contributor on offense this season. The 25-year-old has six points, 47 shots on net, 80 blocked shots, 64 hits and a minus-6 rating in 41 games, playing mainly in a top-four role.
Pionk logged an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Flames. Pionk had a shot attempt deflected in by Dominic Toninato in the second period, but that was all the Jets could muster against the surging Flames. The assist ended Pionk's four-game point drought. The 26-year-old defenseman is at 20 points, 93 shots on net, 109 hits, 56 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in 45 contests this season. He's posted well over 0.5 points per game in the last two campaigns, so there could be a little room for growth down the stretch.
LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
ESPN’s Chris Broussard is throwing out a pretty wild NBA trade rumor between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. Broussard talked with someone who works with the league and said that he would’ve done an Anthony Davis for Bam Adebayo deal. Broussard then disagreed with that scenario and says he would’ve added Jimmy Butler to the deal.
Juwan Howard won’t be calling the shots for Michigan for the remainder of the regular season after he got suspended by the university for throwing a punch in their postgame handshake with Wisconsin on Sunday. The incident, which saw Howard hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft after Michigan’s loss,...
Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
Bleacher Report’s NBA insider Jake Fischer reportedly thinks that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is “as good as gone” if he doesn’t extend his deal with Los Angeles this offseason. James is under contract with the Lakers through the 2022-23 season, but James recently confirmed...
Happy Presidents' Day, all. Hope you enjoyed (or are still enjoying) your weekend. This is the article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM morning newsletter. To sign up and get this in your inbox, fill out the information below. Good morning to everyone but especially to... STEPHEN CURRY, LeBRON...
The Cleveland Browns went through a lot at the quarterback position in 2021. Baker Mayfield went toe to toe with Patrick Mahomes in Week 1, got hurt in Week 2 and things went downhill from there. Case Keenum stepped in for two games while Nick Mullens started a game when both Mayfield and Keenum were out with COVID-19.
The Los Angeles Lakers decided to mostly stand pat at the NBA’s trade deadline, despite speculation about a potential Russell Westbrook for John Wall swap. According to a report from Bleacher Report, the Rockets offered Wall to the Lakers for Westbrook and a future first round pick. However, Lakers...
Graeme McDowell believes Tiger Woods "had an unprecedented equipment advantage over the field" in the summer of 2000 simply because he was using the Nike Tour Accuracy golf ball, one of the first solid core balls prior to the Titleist Pro V1. During the summer of 2000 as McDowell speaks...
Jarnkrok posted an assist and a minus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Islanders. Jarnkrok won a faceoff to Yanni Gourde, who put the Kraken on the board at 11:18 of the second period. The 30-year-old Jarnkrok has been one of the Kraken's better forwards in February with three goals and three assists in nine games. The Swede is up to 21 points, 65 shots on net and a minus-13 rating through 41 contests. He's in the last year of his contract, and as a solid two-way forward he could be in high demand ahead of the trade deadline if the Kraken start shipping players out.
Carrick logged an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks. Carrick has amassed three assists in his last two games as the Ducks continue to enjoy a run of production from their fourth-line. The 30-year-old is up to 16 points, 59 shots on net, 69 hits and 49 PIM in 40 outings. Carrick's offense won't turn many heads, but his physical play could be of value in deeper fantasy formats.
Mayhem erupted after No. 15 Wisconsin took care of Michigan, 77-63, on Sunday afternoon in Madison, Wisconsin. What began as an intense post-game handshake line exchange between Michigan coach Juwan Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard quickly escalated to an all-out brawl that involved players and coaches from both teams.
With the San Francisco 49ers expected to move off of Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, a new veteran quarterback is emerging as a potential signing. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, QB Marcus Mariota would “make a lot of sense” for San Francisco next season. Noting, Mariota”would give [the...
In LeBron James’ final season with the Cleveland Cavaliers back in 2018, it seemed all but certain that the four-time MVP was going to leave the franchise for the second time in his career in the following offseason. Rumblings were practically constant that he was not entirely happy with...
Avery hasn't played professionally since his final NHL season with the New York Rangers during the 2011-2022 campaign. Over 580 career NHL games, the center registered 90 goals, 157 assists and 247 points. During his 10 seasons spent between the Rangers, Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings and Dallas Stars,...
