Senators' Artem Zub: Supplies helper in loss

Jarnkrok posted an assist and a minus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Islanders. Jarnkrok won a faceoff to Yanni Gourde, who put the Kraken on the board at 11:18 of the second period. The 30-year-old Jarnkrok has been one of the Kraken's better forwards in February with three goals and three assists in nine games. The Swede is up to 21 points, 65 shots on net and a minus-13 rating through 41 contests. He's in the last year of his contract, and as a solid two-way forward he could be in high demand ahead of the trade deadline if the Kraken start shipping players out.

NHL ・ 10 HOURS AGO