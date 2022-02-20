ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TD Garden to drop vaccination policy

By Carl Sisson
BOSTON (WPRI) — The TD Garden in Boston is dropping it’s vaccination policy.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 21, people will not need to show proof of vaccination to attend events at the Garden.

The city mask mandate will continue to be in effect, requiring all guests two years old and over to wear a mask at all times, except for when eating or drinking.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu credits the improving COVID numbers for the decision to drop vaccination policy for all indoor businesses.

The city’s public health commission is expected to review mask requirements in the coming days.

