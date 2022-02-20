IN PHOTOS: Brass Community School 4th graders take to the slopes while building character

Today is the final day of National Jell-O Week, so get working on that lime Jell-O mold, filled with lots of pineapple tidbits. We like ours topped with Cool Whip, please. Kenosha Restaurant Week starts today, kicking off nine days of dining out specials. This year, 53 Kenosha County businesses are taking part. In addition to the dining deals, there are several opportunities to win Kenosha area restaurant gift cards through Visit Kenosha’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Learn more at visitkenosha.com/rw, where you can also find the list of participating businesses and special offers. Then, dig in!

KENOSHA, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO