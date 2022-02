When it comes to storage, two important factors need to be considered: capacity and security. You want enough space to store your files, and you want them stored safely. Cloud storage is an excellent choice for storing photos. You don’t have to worry about cluttering and slowing down your phone, and you can access them from your computer, phone or other connected devices. We’ve broken down a few options for you. Tap or click here to check out our report on Google Photos vs. iCloud vs. IDrive.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO