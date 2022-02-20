ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belvidere, IL

Stateline firefighters bowl for a cause

By Jack Baudoin
 3 days ago

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline fire department held a bowling fundraiser to help raise more money for a scholarship.

Boone County District #2 held the event at Concordia Lanes Bar & Grill, 1205 Logan Ave. They had raffles, door prizes, a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle. There was also a porkchop dinner starting at $15.

All the money went towards the Firefighters Association’s annual scholarship.

“The scholarship is put on by our firefighters association and it is given to local students every year, so we raise money though this event, and then every year at the fair and the donut stand, and the scholarship winners come out and help us out there as well,” said Joe Prokop, firefighter with Boone County Fire District #2.

There was also moonlight bowling, which is bowling in the dark.

