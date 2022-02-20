ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Messages of support pour in for Queen Elizabeth after COVID diagnosis

By Sam Raskin
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dX2jt_0eK3yZak00
People gather outside Buckingham Palace after it was announced that Queen Elizabeth tested positive for COVID-19, February 20, 2022. REUTERS/May James

Messages wishing Queen Elizabeth well poured in Sunday after Buckingham Palace announced the 95-year-old monarch had tested positive for COVID-19.

“I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health,” embattled British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Twitter.

“I’m sorry to learn that Her Majesty The Queen has Covid, and I know the thoughts of us all will be with her over the coming days,” Commons speaker Lindsay Hoyle said Sunday morning in a tweet. “I’d like to wish her a speedy recovery and a swift return to good health.”

Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, tweeted, “On behalf of myself and the whole of @UKLabour, wishing Her Majesty The Queen good health and a speedy recovery.

“Get well soon, Ma’am,” he added.

“Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a quick recovery,” tweeted Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bRFyS_0eK3yZak00
Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth tested positive for COVID-19.

Nigel Farage, a broadcaster and former British politician, said the infection showed how crucial the Queen is to the nation.

“The thoughts of huge numbers of people all over the world will be with the Queen as she tests positive for Covid,” he wrote. “At a moment like this, we realize just how important to us she is.”

Posted former British soccer player Gary Lineker, “Wish her a speedy and full recovery.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C8tu2_0eK3yZak00
Buckingham Palace said Queen Elizabeth is suffering “mild cold-like symptoms.”

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, also offered his well wishes.

“The commitment Her Majesty the Queen has shown to our country continues to be unwavering,” said on Twitter. “Wishing her a swift and safe recovery from Covid-19.”

Everyday Brits expressed similar sentiments, effusively praising her.

“She’s an icon, she’s an icon of the UK: she is an epitome of the UK in some ways, most people in the country have never known any monarch other than her,” said Steven Stepanian, who works as a consultant in London, according to Reuters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14umdn_0eK3yZak00
Queen Elizabeth intends to continue with light duties at her Windsor Castle residence.

Shashi Vandrevala, a 72-year-old retiree, told the outlet, “She has to get better, we can’t afford to lose her yet.”

In a statement early Sunday, Buckingham Palace announced that the British monarch is experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms” and will continue with “light duties” over the next week.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” it read.

The news comes after her eldest son, Prince Charles, earlier this month tested positive for the coronavirus for the second time. The Queen’s daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall contracted COVID-19 four days later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e85aj_0eK3yZak00
Queen Elizabeth’s COVID-19 diagnosis comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in the UK.

The sovereign was then closely “monitored” after she came in contact with her son days before his COVID-19 diagnosis, before it was reported she’d return to work following negative tests.

Last week, the Queen carried out her first official duties since concerns she may have caught COVID-19 from her son, holding virtual media from Windsor Calls with the Estonian and Spanish ambassadors.

On Wednesday, the monarch said she had trouble moving as she met with incoming Defense Services Secretary Maj. Gen. Eldon Millar at Windsor Castle, where she held her first in-person appearance since Prince Andrew settled a multimillion-dollar sexual assault lawsuit.

Andrew has been stealthily making visits to the Queen without the paparazzi tracking his every move, according to a report Saturday. The disgraced royal snuck over to Windsor Castle from his home every night last week to discuss his future with the monarchy, The UK Sun reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xXpoD_0eK3yZak00
Last week, Queen Elizabeth carried out her first official duties since concerns she may have caught COVID-19.

The news also comes as Johnson is set to on Monday announce the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in the UK via a “Living With COVID” plan.

But royal commentator Alastair Bruce on Sky News reportedly said the queen “would not want anyone to change any decisions on the basis of her state of health.”

“I think for a very feisty and determined lady of her mid-90s, she is more than ready to deal with what she faces,” he said Sunday on the network, according to news agency AFP.

Comments / 1

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Charles: Only these 5 royals may be allowed to stand on the balcony during his coronation

As the Queen is celebrating 70 years on the throne this year, there has also been talk about Prince Charles’ future coronation when the time comes. Prince Charles and Camilla will be crowned together when the time comes. The Queen has expressed her ‘sincere wish’ that Camilla is crowned Queen Consort. There hasn’t been a Queen Consort for quite some time now. Indeed it was the Queen’s mother who was the last Queen Consort. She was bestowed the title in 1937 when her husband became King George VI.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince William Fury: Kate Middleton's Husband 'Sick' Of Prince Charles For Pushing 'Queen Camilla'? Duke Publicly Reacts To Queen Elizabeth's Wishes For Cornwall Couple

Prince William reportedly got "sick" of Prince Charles' royal advocacy. Prince William is one of the busiest members of the royal family as he usually represents the palace whenever Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles fail to do so. Aside from being the admirable husband of Kate Middleton, the Duke of Cambridge is also known as second in the line of succession to the British throne.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Queen Elizabeth Confirmed Who She’d Like to Be Queen of England In a Shocking Public Statement

Queen Elizabeth II has remained low-key the past few months, but before her big day, she decided to drop a bombshell that answered everyone’s main question. On the eve of her Accession Day, where she’ll start to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June which marks her 70th year as a British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth shocked everyone when she finally confirmed she would like Duchess Camilla to be the next Queen once her son takes the throne, per People.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsay Hoyle
Person
Nigel Farage
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Gary Lineker
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Boris Johnson
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Revelation: Camilla's Husband Expelling Princess Eugenie, Beatrice, Prince Edward And Sophie Wessex From Monarchy? Police To Investigate Duke's Charity Amid Alleged Honours Act Offenses

Prince Charles is said to slim down the monarchy once he becomes king. Prince Charles continuously makes it to the headline amid the growing concerns over the health of Queen Elizabeth. Numerous royal fans got worried after learning about Her Majesty spending a night in a hospital in October 2021.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Diana Fans Shock: Royal Watchers Notice Strange Detail In Photos With Prince Charles From Engagement To Welcoming Sons Prince William, Harry

Prince Charles appears taller than Princess Diana in their photos when they have the same height. Princess Diana and Prince Charles have several photos over the years. However, some fans are baffled because they noticed a strange detail in their pictures over the years, from their engagement to the time they welcomed their sons Prince William and Prince Harry.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton celebrates baby news on the eve of Valentine's Day

The Duchess of Cambridge celebrated incredible baby news on the eve of Valentine's Day after it was revealed that her former private secretary, Rebecca Priestley (neé Deacon), has welcomed her second child with husband Adam Alexander Priestley. Rebecca, who married Adam in 2017, gave birth to a son, whom...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckingham Palace#British Royal Family#Uk#Commons#The Labour Party#Brits#Reuters
epicstream.com

Princess Anne Heartbreak: Prince Charles' Sister Regrets Her Treatment To Princess Diana? Royal Reportedly Had A Hard Time Moving On After Sister-In-Law's Death

Princess Anne reportedly regrets not cherishing Princess Diana. Queen Elizabeth's only daughter Princess Anne has become the epitome of a well-rounded royal. As the eldest child of the British Royal household, Princess Anne learned to be stern in her early years. History has shown that Princess Anne and then sister-in-law, the late Princess Diana, were not best friends. The two were never close with one another, and insiders shared that Princess Anne made no effort to befriend the young royal.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Heartbreak: Princess Eugenie Allegedly Replacing Duchess Of Cambridge As Peacemaker; Will Bring Prince Harry Back To Royal Family?

Kate Middleton has been dubbed the "peacemaker," but Princess Eugenie might play the role for Harry. Kate Middleton plays a significant role in keeping the royal family together. According to several sources, the duchess is inclined in helping other members of the royal family mend their relationship, earning her the title "peacemaker." However, Princess Eugenie could also play a role in bringing Prince Harry back to the firm.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Fury: Her Majesty Warned Prince William And Harry After Prince Charles And Princess Anne Did This? Monarch's 'Queen Camilla' Speech Reportedly Still Dividing The Public

Queen Elizabeth reportedly issued a warning to Prince William and Prince Harry. Queen Elizabeth reportedly became the mother figure to both Prince William and Prince Harry following the untimely death of their mother, Princess Diana, in 1997. Her Majesty was said to be training William as he would soon become the king while she maintains a close and loving relationship with Harry.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Sarah Ferguson’s Ex-Husband Obsessed With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle? Duke Of York Allegedly Wants To Visit Sussexes In Los Angeles

Prince Andrew allegedly wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's support amid his sexual abuse case. Prince Andrew could be heading for a trial amid his sexual abuse case. In his statement, he also said that he wants the case to head to court so that he could defend himself against Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s allegations. Even though he’s now considered a private citizen, it’s highly likely for Prince Andrew to be in need of the royal family’s support during this difficult time.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

80K+
Followers
10K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy