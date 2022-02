MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man wanted in a deadly shooting at a motel party in November 2021. Investigators said the shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. November 17, 2021 at a party at a motel in the 1500 block of East Brooks Road. They said Joshua Stittiams and a suspect known as “JM” went to the party, but got into a fight. They said at some point “JM” followed Stittiams into a room and shot him, then ran away.

