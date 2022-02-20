The 15 most interesting Australian frogs – sorted

From left to right: sunset frog, western water-holding frog, Blue Mountains tree frog and quacking froglet.

Australia is a continent as diverse in natural wonders as it is many other things; 41% of our animal species and 80% of our plant species are found here and nowhere else. This is especially true with frogs, with the vast majority endemic, confined to small ranges, and with very limited populations.

I am someone who is passionate about animal conservation, in particular Australian native animals. As a Wiradjuri man, care for country is a vital part of my identity, and that extends to our fauna as well as flora. Frogs have a special place in my heart for the important role they play in so many ecosystems, but also because of the range of weird, wacky and wonderful species found across Australia.

Many frog species are at risk of extinction within the next few decades, from climate change, habitat loss, human interference and a pervasive fungal disease. The frogs on this list are some of the most interesting, unique and beautiful to be found in this country. All are worth protecting, as are the other 225-plus not mentioned here. Extinction should not be an option.

A rockhole frog ( Litoria meiriana ). Photograph: P Doughty/Western Australian Museum

15. Rockhole frog (Litoria meiriana)

)

What do Jesus Christ and the rockhole frog have in common? They can both walk on water. The rockhole frog, which is found in the north of Western Australia, has the ability to “skip” quickly across the water’s surface. They’re often found around rock holes, as their name suggests, but also in caves. I’m not sure how good they are at turning water into wine.

14. Moss froglet (Bryobatrachus nimbus)

)

The moss froglet is Tasmania’s most recently discovered frog, found in the Hartz Mountains in 1992. The only frog species currently known in south-west Tasmania, it thrives in subalpine swamps and lays its eggs within clumps of moss and lichen. Interestingly, its tadpoles develop on land, over around a year, inside the fluid from their broken-down egg capsules. Once the winter snow melts they emerge as fully formed froglets.

A quacking froglet ( Crinia georgiana ) in Walpole, WA. Photograph: Chris Mattison/Alamy

13. Quacking froglet (Crinia georgiana)

)

Is it a bird? Is it a duck? No, it’s the quacking froglet! A small, ground-dwelling frog found in the south-west region of WA, the quacking froglet is known for its distinctive duck-like call which can be heard over large distances. Male quacking froglets will also often respond to people making quacking sounds– so next time you hear a quack, perhaps quack back?

12. Sandhill frog (Arenophryne rotunda)

)

The sandhill frog almost looks like a children’s cartoon: round, small and adorable. Living in the deserts around Shark Bay in WA, the sandhill frog does not hop, but instead crawls around the dunes. Like most Australian desert frogs, they avoid heat and the sun by burrowing into the sand, residing in a layer of moist earth around 30cm below the surface.

A Blue Mountains tree frog ( Litoria citropa ) in Dharawal national park, NSW. Photograph: John Sullivan/Alamy

11. Blue Mountains tree frog (Litoria citropa)

)

The reason that the Blue Mountains tree frog makes this list can be explained with the well-known Marge Simpson meme: I just think they’re neat. Found across large parts of south-east Australia, from the Blue Mountains to the Mitchell River in Victoria, these tree frogs are identifiable by the large red markings on their legs and sides. A reclusive species, these frogs are hard to see and hear, but worth the patience.

A crucifix frog in Yarrie Lake, NSW. Photograph: David De Angelis

10. Crucifix frog (Notaden bennetii)

)

No, you are not seeing God, although you could be forgiven for believing it when looking at the crucifix frog. Named for the large pattern on its back, it is found from inland NSW all the way up to central Queensland. Remaining underground except during periods of extreme rainfall, it uses its vivid patterning to ward off predators and excretes a sticky, glue-like substance from its skin when threatened.

9. Giant pobblebonk (Limnodynastes dumerilii)

)

Named for its iconic pobble-BONK call, the giant pobblebonk is also known as the “giant banjo frog” and sounds exactly like you would expect. This is the largest of Australia’s numerous pobblebonk species – again, as lyrical as the name would suggest. They’re an extremely endearing addition to this list.

8. Pouched frog (Assa darlingtoni)

)

Ever wanted your partner to carry around the kids while you go off to work? The pouched frog is living your dream. Found in mountainous rainforests across south-east Queensland and northern NSW, the male pouched frog carries their tadpoles in a “pocket” on its hip until they are fully developed, a process which can take up to three months.

A turtle frog ( Myobatrachus gouldii ). Photograph: West Australian Museum

7. Turtle frog (Myobatrachus gouldii)

)

No list of Australian frogs would be complete without this very peculiar looking species. Inhabiting desert areas often without standing water, the turtle frog uses its muscular body to burrow headfirst into the soil, to about one metre down, where it consumes termites and absorbs moisture from the soil. Unlike most frogs, it skips the tadpole stage entirely, with its eggs developing straight into fully formed baby frogs.

A western water-holding frog ( Cyclorana occidentalis ). Photograph: Western Australian Museum

6. Western water-holding frog (Cyclorana occidentalis)

)

The last of the burrowing frogs, the western water-holding frog is found across arid WA. During the drier months, it makes a burrow beneath the ground and forms a cocoon around itself by progressively shedding its skin. It can often remain dormant like this for months until significant enough rains come to allow it to emerge, with its loud “waah waaah” calls repeated about 80 times a minute.

A sunset frog ( Spicospina flammocaerulea ), in Walpole-Nornalup national park, WA. Photograph: Auscape/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

5. Sunset frog (Spicospina flammocaerulea)

The sunset frog is probably the most beautiful, and the oldest, frog on this list. Separating from its closest relative on the evolutionary tree 30m years ago, the sunset frog is now found exclusively in peat swamps near Walpole, WA. It gets its name from the brilliant sunset colours running along its body. Due to its isolation and habitat loss, it is at risk of extinction.

A Baw Baw mountain frog ( Philoria frosti ) in Victoria. Photograph: Zoos Victoria

4. Baw Baw mountain frog (Philoria frosti)

The Baw Baw mountain Frog is found exclusively on Victoria’s Mount Baw Baw, where they reside in soil hollows and mossy undergrowth. Extremely small, a baby froglet is smaller than a five cent piece. However, they are also one of Australia’s most endangered frogs, having suffered a 98% population decline since 1980. It is estimated that the Baw Baw Mountain frog will be extinct in the wild within five to 10 years.

3. Alpine whistling tree frog (Litoria verreauxii alpina)

)

What does the alpine whistling tree frog drink in winter? Hot croak-co! The only Australian tree frog known to exist above the winter snowline, this subspecies of the whistling tree frog is regularly found more than 1,200 metres above sea level. During the winter months they take shelter among rocks, logs, and leaf-litter. Their distinct whistling calls may soon be heard no more though, as they are at risk from habitat loss, bush fires and invasive fungus.

2. Northern gastric-brooding frog (Rheobatrachus vitellinus)

)

Does this frog deserve this spot? Absolutely yes. A small, largely aquatic frog native to around 500 square kilometres in Queensland’s Eungella National Park, the northern gastric-brooding frog – along with its southern relative – were unique among all frog species. The female swallowed her eggs, incubating them in her stomach; when the tadpoles developed, she would regurgitate her young. A most interesting frog indeed!

However, according to most scientists, the northern gastric-brooding frog is “certainly extinct” and likely has been for some time. But I believe this is a strong reason to include it: to highlight the threat to frog species, Australia-wide. If not for us, and our actions, this wonder of nature would probably still be here.

A southern corroboree frog ( Pseudophryne corroboree ). Photograph: Zoos Victoria

1. Southern corroboree frog (Pseudophryne corroboree)

)

The corroboree frog really is the best frog in the country. Beautifully black and yellow, extremely tiny and poisonous: they’re an iconic species from an iconic landscape. Divided between northern and southern species, the corroboree frog lives within alpine forests, heathland and small creeks. They are a slow-growing and slow-ageing species, not reaching maturity until they are four years old. The Baby Yoda of Australian frogs, if you will.

However, this beautiful species is under severe threat. Invasive fungus and climate change are playing a large part, especially drought and bushfires. The presence of invasive feral horses within the Australian Alps has also affected not just these frogs, but Kosciuszko National Park as a whole. Breeding programs at Taronga Zoo are attempting to save the species in captivity, but what would be lost if these black and yellow gems were no longer found in the wild? We shouldn’t let this icon go the way of so many other extinct amphibians.