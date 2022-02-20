ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Finland's 'Putin whisperer' president on Russia's endgame in Ukraine

Stone Country Enterprise
 3 days ago

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö joins CNN's...

www.stonecountyenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dana Bash
Person
Sauli Niinistö
Daily Beast

Marjorie Taylor Greene Is on a Hot Streak of Stupidity

“I actually don’t believe that Congress is that dumb. No, I’m just kidding. I do,” says co-host Molly Jong-Fast, who notes that some of this is “performative moronic” like when MIT graduate Thomas Massie tried to blame COVID-19 deaths on Medicaid or Sen. John Kennedy, who attended Oxford, circulated fake news about President Biden handing out crack pipes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian President#Endgame#Ukraine#Cnn#Finnish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
TIME

China's Support for Russian Aggression Toward Ukraine Confirms the West's Worst Fears

In January, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a note to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to celebrate three decades of diplomatic ties. Ukraine is, after all, a key member of Xi’s signature Belt and Road Initiative —a $1 trillion repaving of the fabled Silk Road—with whom China enjoyed over $15 billion of bilateral trade in 2020. “I attach great importance to the development of the China-Ukraine strategic partnership,” Xi said, hailing a “deepening political mutual trust, fruitful cooperation in various fields and even closer people-to-people and cultural exchanges.”
POLITICS
Axios

Ex-Trump adviser calls on U.S. to prepare for Ukrainian government in exile

Donald Trump's former White House national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, says the U.S. must develop plans to recognize a Ukrainian government in exile in the event Russian troops depose President Volodymyr Zelensky. Driving the news: O'Brien told Axios if Russian troops invade Kyiv, he doesn't see "any circumstance" in which...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy