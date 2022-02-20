ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Best place we’ve been to make transition’: UNC disease expert optimistic on end of mask mandate

By Joseph Holloway
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – We’ve seen it before: COVID-19 cases drop, mask mandates go away, cases surge and restrictions come back.

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill infectious diseases expert Dr. David Wohl said while he can’t promise that won’t happen again, we’re in the best place we’ve been in to make this transition.

“Most people in this country who can get vaccinated, have been vaccinated and most of the vulnerable people, especially the older people, the vast majority have been vaccinated,” Dr. Wohl said. “A lot of people have caught COVID-19, unfortunately, but the silver lining is they’ve developed immunity as well.”

With North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper recommending an end to mandates for schools and governments, some districts and business owners are wondering if right now is the time to make a change.

Dr. Wohl advises to give it a few more weeks.

“In another two or three weeks, I think it makes a lot of sense for people who want to to take their mask off,” he said.

Numbers from the Department of Health and Human Services show fewer than 3,000 COVID-19 patients are in state hospitals, the first time since early January that it dipped below that threshold. Keeping those numbers at bay is key.

