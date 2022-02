Stronghold offers a suite of fintech and blockchain APIs and services, including embedded payments, clearing and settlement, according to its website. The startup, founded in 2017, partnered with IBM to create a blockchain-based stablecoin for instant payment processing. It has raised $3.3 million in funding to date through its 2017 seed round, which was led by Freestyle Capital’s Dave Samuel and featured participation from a host of angel investors in venture and fintech.

