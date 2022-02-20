ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RCR NXS Post Race Report: Daytona International Speedway

By Speedway Digest Staff
 3 days ago
Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics/United Rentals Chevrolet Team Kick Off 2022 Season With Thrilling Win at Daytona International Speedway. “We joined Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series to win, and that’s what we did tonight. I’m so happy for Bennett Transportation & Logistics, United...

