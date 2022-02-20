RCR NXS Post Race Report: Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) BUBBA WALLACE, No. 23 McDonalds Toyota Camry TRD, 23XI Racing. What are your emotions like after finishing second in tonight’s Daytona 500?. “Yeah, first of all, that's pretty damn cool to win the 500 in I think the first attempt, maybe not -- but (first) full season for him, so congrats to Austin (Cindric). What could have been, right? Man, need to talk about some happy stuff here. Just dejected, but the thing that keeps me up is just the hard work that we put into our speedway stuff and the hard work from everybody at 23XI, proud of them, can't thank them enough. I knew this was a big move last year for me to go out and be competitive, and we're showing that. It's always the first race of the season and you're getting through everything, but when you come out of the gates like that, it's empowering, it's encouraging. So thanks, everybody, back at the shop, McDonald's, almost got them another one -- back-to-back superspeedway wins. That would have been awesome, especially with it being the 500. But just short. I thought our Toyota teammates did good work until they got picked off one, two, three throughout the race, so we just had to survive.

