Procrastination isn’t what you think it is. It’s about more than just not doing something. And there’s a lot more going on than simple laziness. If procrastination was just about being lazy, that carefree task avoidance period would be restful and refreshing. Instead, procrastination is draining because you’ve been doing two things at once: worrying about the thing you’re not doing and feeling guilty about the thing you did instead. Despite all that multi-tasking, you’ve accomplished nothing. You end up mad at yourself and still needing to work.

INSTAGRAM ・ 14 DAYS AGO