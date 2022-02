Amid Manchester United's troubled campaign, Anthony Elanga's emergence has been an undoubted high point. The young striker may not start Wednesday's first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Atletico Madrid, but if Ralf Rangnick needs to make changes, the 19-year-old forward is bound to be high on the list of options he will turn to.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 HOURS AGO