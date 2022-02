Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has made history after becoming the first player to score hat-tricks in four of Europe's top leagues in the 21st century. The 32-year-old, in just his third appearance for the Catalans, netted three times in Barca's 4-1 victory against Valencia on Sunday, after the referee deemed that the former Arsenal man had scored instead of team-mate Pedri.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO