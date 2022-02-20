Manatee deputies searching for man with dementia who wandered away from assisted living facility
BRADENTON, Fla. - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for William Coleman, 87, who was last seen...www.fox13news.com
BRADENTON, Fla. - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for William Coleman, 87, who was last seen...www.fox13news.com
praying for his safety, the lord knows anything could happen... Dear God , please send your Angels to safeguard and protect this man ..in Jesus's name I pray 🙏
Comments / 5