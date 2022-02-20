ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Manatee deputies searching for man with dementia who wandered away from assisted living facility

By FOX 13 News Staff
fox13news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRADENTON, Fla. - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for William Coleman, 87, who was last seen...

www.fox13news.com

Comments / 5

Lesley West Starling
2d ago

praying for his safety, the lord knows anything could happen... Dear God , please send your Angels to safeguard and protect this man ..in Jesus's name I pray 🙏

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Manatee County, FL
City
Bradenton, FL
Reuters

USWNT players and U.S. Soccer settle equal pay dispute

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. women's national soccer team (USWNT) and governing body U.S. Soccer said on Tuesday they have agreed to resolve a years-long dispute over equal pay on what the players described as a landmark day for the sport. The settlement will see $22 million distributed in...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assisted Living Facility#Manatee
The Hill

Stocks fall after Russia orders troops into eastern Ukraine

Stocks fell Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered military forces into eastern Ukraine and Western allies pledged to impose strict financial penalties. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 500 points shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, a decline of 1.4 percent. The Nasdaq composite was also down 1.4 percent, and the S&P 500 index fell 1.1 percent.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as world awaits next moves

BRUSSELS (AP) — World leaders waited to see if Russian President Vladimir Putin would cast the die and order troops deeper into Ukraine. With Russian lawmakers having authorized Putin to use military force outside the country and Ukraine surrounded on three sides by more than 150,000 troops, the rumble of tanks did not appear far off Wednesday.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy