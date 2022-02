The surest sign of a gay man in crisis is that he’s just decided to adopt a dog. That’s what Jeff Hiller’s character Joel does in the latest episode of Somebody Somewhere. But before he can find a new home for the dog he knows he’s not capable of taking care of, they get caught outside in the midst of a tornado warning. As Joel comforts the dog, named Roger, he calls his boyfriend Michael and leaves a message about how he wants to get married and have kids and get a house and own a Vitamix. It’s a breakthrough moment for the character, who’s spent much of the lovely HBO series set in small-town Kansas propping up everyone else around him (like getting Bridget Everett’s heroine Sam to come to the cabaretlike Choir Practice gatherings he organizes in secret at a local church).

