Let's get one thing straight. Texas Tech basketball is really good anywhere, but they are an elite team at home. The good news is that pretty much anywhere Texas Tech plays, Red Raider fans make sure they are well represented. Texas Tech felt like they were playing a home game when they beat Texas in Austin this weekend. It was the same in Waco earlier this year when they took down top-ranked Baylor on the road, and it'll be the same this Saturday against TCU in Fort Worth.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO