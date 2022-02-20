The Honey Badger brings home another award

Former LSU Tiger, Tyrann Mathieu, earned his second career Derrick Thomas MVP award for his performance in the 2021 NFL season and postseason.

The Derrick Thomas Award is named after the former Chiefs linebacker and NFL Hall of Famer that played 169 games in Kansas City. He recorded 642 tackles, 126.5 sacks, 41 forced fumbles, and an interception during his 11-year career.

This was the second time Mathieu won the prestigious award that is voted on by Kansas City players and coaches. He last won the award in 2019. This year, Mathieu finished the season with 82 combined tackles, three interceptions, and a sack. The Chiefs were defeated by Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.

“Chiefs Kingdom, Tyrann Mathieu here,” Mathieu began. “It is, once again, such an honor to accept the Derrick Thomas team MVP award. You know, credit goes out to my coaches and my teammates for believing in me, for helping support me. It’s such an honor to represent Chiefs Kingdom. So, go Chiefs.” – chiefswire

Mathieu played for LSU in 2010 and 2011 totaling 133 combined tackles, 16 tackles for loss, six sacks, four interceptions, eight fumble recoveries, and 11 forced fumbles. The Tigers were 24-3 during those two years and appeared in the National Championship game against Alabama on January 9th, 2012.