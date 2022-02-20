Dragon Ball Super Is Finally Making a Major Change to Trunks

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting to be a crowded place. New characters continue to be added in one movie or TV series after another and Marvel is churning out content faster than ever before thanks to adding Disney+ to the mix. There are a lot of upcoming Marvel series. With so many characters to juggle it would be easy to see some forgotten about or sidelined, but if you’re hoping for more Howard the Duck in the MCU, you might be getting him sooner than you think, and in a surprising place. A new magazine with ties to Disney is claiming Howard will appear in the upcoming She-Hulk series on Disney+.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO