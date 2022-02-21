Tigers close regular season with a win, prepare for Quincy

Edwardsville's Isayah Kloster scored a career-high 17 points in a win Friday over Belleville West in Belleville. (Matt Kamp)

BELLEVILLE – The Edwardsville Tigers will enter the postseason with some momentum.

Isayah Kloster scored 17 points and Bryce Spiller added 16 points to lead the Tigers to a 54-41 win at Belleville West on Friday in the regular-season finale for both teams.

"We think we are playing some of our best basketball right now. The offense is starting to click. I was proud of the way we guarded Belleville West," Edwardsville coach Dustin Battas said.

EHS is now 11-18, including 4-8 in the Southwestern Conference, after snapping a six-game losing streak.

Belleville West falls to 8-19, including 1-11 in the SWC.

It was the second win of the season over the Maroons for the Tigers, who defeated Belleville West 58-51 on Jan. 11 in Edwardsville.

On Friday, EHS led 15-9 after the first quarter, 30-15 at halftime and 37-27 after the third before outscoring Belleville West 17-14 in the fourth.

It was a career-high for Kloster, whose previous best was 14 points against Cahokia on Jan. 25 in Edwardsville. It was his sixth double-digit game of the season.

After missing the East St. Louis game due to illness, Spiller welcomed himself back to the lineup with 16 points. It was his 14 th game with at least 10 points and he’s now averaging a team-high 11 points.

Shaun Pacatte added nine points and Malik Allen had eight points for EHS.

Next up is the postseason. Due to the wintry weather forecasted this week, the regional has been moved up from Wednesday to Tuesday.

EHS will open as the No. 6 seed against third-seeded Quincy (24-5) in the Class 4A Alton Regional at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"Quincy has had a really good season. They are a talented team that is well-coached," Battas said of the Blue Devils. "It will be a very big challenge for us to open the regional."

It will be the first meeting between the two programs since the Tigers knocked off the Blue Devils 53-32 in the Edwardsville Regional semifinals on March 3, 2020. It was the eighth win for EHS in the last 10 meetings.

In the other semifinal at Alton, second-seeded O’Fallon (22-7) meets eighth-seeded Alton (4-22) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The regional championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.

First up for Edwardsville is Quincy, which won the Western Big 6 Conference this season.

The Blue Devils are led by 6-6 senior swingman Jeremiah Talton, who recently committed to the University of New Orleans. He is averaging 20 points and 6 rebounds this season and is the program's all-time leader in 3-point field goals made in a season and in a career.

"He can shoot and get to the rim," Battas said. "You are going to have to guard him with multiple people and have help ready. He can also shoot it over you, which is a challenge. We'll have a couple of coverages ready to go, but he is certainly going to be a problem."

Quincy also gets plenty of scoring from Bradley Longcor, a 6-2 freshman guard. He averaged 15 points in Western Big 6 games this season.

The Blue Devils had three guys in the top nine during conference action in assists, including freshman guard Ralph Wires (3.3 per game), Longcor (3.1) and junior guard Reid O'Brien (2.6).

"They are averaging 60 points per game and they are a team averaging 13 assists per game, which makes them hard to guard. They are unselfish and they see the floor well. They will be a handful to guard," Battas said.

It's been an up and down season for the Tigers, who started 6-4 and were still over .500 at 7-6 before going on a skid near the Christmas break with players out due to COVID protocols.

EHS has gone 4-12 over its last 16 games.

With an offense averaging a Southwestern Conference-low 41.6 points, Edwardsville has relied on its defense. The team is surrendering just 44.9 points per game.

The Tigers, though, can put the regular season in the past with a chance to make a new identity for themselves in the postseason.

"We've always emphasized the postseason at Edwardsville," Battas said. "Our guys are really excited for this second season and a chance to end on a high note."