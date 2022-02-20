Blues' Dakota Joshua: Recalled from AHL Springfield

Veleno was elevated from AHL Grand Rapids on Wednesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports. Veleno has averaged 12:16 of ice time and registered three points over the last 10 NHL games. The 22-year-old has recorded seven points over his last four AHL Grand Rapids appearances.
Froden was promoted from the minors Tuesday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports. Froden will switch places with Jack Studnicka who was sent down in a corresponding move. With Brad Marchand back from suspension, it's unlikely the 27-year-old Froden will actually suit up versus the Kraken on Thursday and instead figures to serve as a healthy scratch.
Backstrom was excused from practice Tuesday due to a personal issue, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. The team didn't provide any sort of update regarding Bcakstrom's availability against the Rangers on Thursday, so for now he should probably be considered questionable at best. The veteran center has been struggling of late with just one goal and zero assists in his last five contests while putting just eight shots on net. If Backstrom does miss any significant time, Lars Eller should be expected to replace him on the second line.
The Florida Panthers already have too many forwards, and yet one more is returning Tuesday. The team activated Maxim Mamin from injured reserve and expects to have him on the first line with Carter Verhaeghe and Aleksander Barkov Tuesday evening. To clear a roster spot for Mamin, the team sent Owen Tippett back to the AHL once again.
Zuccarello (undisclosed) will not play Tuesday against Ottawa, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Zuccarello was a late scratch Tuesday and it's currently unclear why he's not available. The veteran winger has 52 points, including 19 on the man advantage, with a plus-19 rating this season. With Zuccarello out, Nico Sturm will slide into the lineup.
Mitchell won't play in Sunday's All-Star Game due to a non-COVID illness, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. Mitchell was slated to serve as a reserve during Sunday's matchup, but he'll be unable to take the court due to an upper respiratory illness. He'll have several days to recover before the Jazz resume regular-season play against the Mavericks on Friday.
Dermody signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Feb. 8. Following a one-year stop in Japan with the Saitama Seibu Lions, Dermody will return to North America ahead of his age-31 season. The southpaw has previously appeared in the majors in the 2016, 2017 and 2020 seasons with the Blue Jays and Cubs, compiling a 5.13 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 29 career relief appearances. He'll likely open the 2022 campaign with Triple-A Iowa.
