Blues' Calle Rosen: Demoted to AHL

Lee signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies on Feb. 9. A first-round pick of the Dodgers in 2010, Lee reached the big leagues for the first time in 2015, making one start for Los Angeles. Since then, the 30-year-old right-hander's only MLB action came with the Padres in 2017, when he made three appearances (one start) and covered eight innings. Lee split time between the Reds and Diamondbacks organizations this past season, pitching for two Triple-A teams and amassing a 6.25 ERA and 1.61 WHIP across 80.2 innings. He'll likely serve as a swingman for the Triple-A Albuquerque pitching staff in 2022.
