ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blues' Calle Rosen: Demoted to AHL

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Rosen was reassigned to AHL Springfield on Sunday. Rosen...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Islanders' Cory Schneider: Demoted to minors

Schneider was dropped to AHL Bridgeport on Monday. Schneider hasn't played in an NHL game over the previous two seasons, instead exclusively playing in the minors with AHL Bridgeport. Unless a goalie injury comes up, Schnieder shouldn't be expected to see any games with the Islanders this year, making him a relative non-factor in fantasy contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Dillon Heatherington: Demoted to minors

Heatherington was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Tuesday. Heatherington's demotion comes as Thomas Chabot (undisclosed) was cleared to return to the lineup. In his nine contests this year, the 26-year-old Calgary native remains pointless and has just four shots on net. Even if he does get back up to the NHL level at some point, Heatherington's lack of offensive upside will limit him to low-end fantasy value.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Jack Studnicka: Demoted to minors

Studnicka was reassigned to AHL Providence on Tuesday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports. Studnicka has managed just two assists, 12 shots and 14 hits in his 10 appearances this season while averaging 12:37 of ice time. The 23-year-old center will switch places with Jesper Froden who was called up from Providence in a corresponding roster move. It's unlikely to be the last time Studnicka is flipped between levels in order to make sure he is still getting plenty of ice time.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Demoted#Ahl Springfield
CBS Sports

Bruins' Jesper Froden: Called up from AHL Providence

Froden was promoted from the minors Tuesday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports. Froden will switch places with Jack Studnicka who was sent down in a corresponding move. With Brad Marchand back from suspension, it's unlikely the 27-year-old Froden will actually suit up versus the Kraken on Thursday and instead figures to serve as a healthy scratch.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Connor Bunnaman: Loaned to AHL

Bunnaman was sent to AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. Bunnaman did not make an additional NHL appearance during his recent stint in the NHL. The 23-year-old return to AHL Lehigh Valley, where he has tallied six goals and four assists over 30 performances this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Assigned to AHL affiliate

Bemstrom was assigned to AHL Cleveland on Wednesday. Bemstrom has sat as a healthy scratch for two straight contests since exiting the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Saturday, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. The 22-year-old forward has, however, picked up four points through 13 NHL appearances this season, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him get another look with the big club in the near future.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Senators' Mark Kastelic: Demoted to AHL

Kastelic was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Wednesday. Kastelic has averaged 8:46 of ice time and been held without a point over eight NHL performances this season. The 22-year-old will reprise his role with AHL Belleville, looking to improve upon his 15 points over 37 games in 2021-22.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Dealing with personal matter

Backstrom was excused from practice Tuesday due to a personal issue, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. The team didn't provide any sort of update regarding Bcakstrom's availability against the Rangers on Thursday, so for now he should probably be considered questionable at best. The veteran center has been struggling of late with just one goal and zero assists in his last five contests while putting just eight shots on net. If Backstrom does miss any significant time, Lars Eller should be expected to replace him on the second line.
NHL
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Ruled out for All-Star Game

Mitchell won't play in Sunday's All-Star Game due to a non-COVID illness, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. Mitchell was slated to serve as a reserve during Sunday's matchup, but he'll be unable to take the court due to an upper respiratory illness. He'll have several days to recover before the Jazz resume regular-season play against the Mavericks on Friday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Not playing Tuesday

Zuccarello (undisclosed) will not play Tuesday against Ottawa, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Zuccarello was a late scratch Tuesday and it's currently unclear why he's not available. The veteran winger has 52 points, including 19 on the man advantage, with a plus-19 rating this season. With Zuccarello out, Nico Sturm will slide into the lineup.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Zach Lee: Lands with Rockies

Lee signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies on Feb. 9. A first-round pick of the Dodgers in 2010, Lee reached the big leagues for the first time in 2015, making one start for Los Angeles. Since then, the 30-year-old right-hander's only MLB action came with the Padres in 2017, when he made three appearances (one start) and covered eight innings. Lee split time between the Reds and Diamondbacks organizations this past season, pitching for two Triple-A teams and amassing a 6.25 ERA and 1.61 WHIP across 80.2 innings. He'll likely serve as a swingman for the Triple-A Albuquerque pitching staff in 2022.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs' Matt Dermody: Reaches deal with Cubs

Dermody signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Feb. 8. Following a one-year stop in Japan with the Saitama Seibu Lions, Dermody will return to North America ahead of his age-31 season. The southpaw has previously appeared in the majors in the 2016, 2017 and 2020 seasons with the Blue Jays and Cubs, compiling a 5.13 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 29 career relief appearances. He'll likely open the 2022 campaign with Triple-A Iowa.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy