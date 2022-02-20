3 Deer Rescued From Icy Waters In Bullskin Township

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BULLSKIN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Three deer are safe after a coordinated rescue effort in Fayette County.

On Saturday, crews responded to Greenlick Dam, where three deer were “trapped in the water and unable to get to shore due to the ice,” according to Bullskin Twp Volunteer Fire Company.

Crews were able to retrieve the deer from the ice and bring them to shore.

The Scottdale Volunteer Fire Department and Mutual Aid Ambulance service helped Bullskin Twp Volunteer Fire Company in the deer rescue.