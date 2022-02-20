ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullskin Township, PA

3 Deer Rescued From Icy Waters In Bullskin Township

 3 days ago
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BULLSKIN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Three deer are safe after a coordinated rescue effort in Fayette County.

On Saturday, crews responded to Greenlick Dam, where three deer were “trapped in the water and unable to get to shore due to the ice,” according to Bullskin Twp Volunteer Fire Company.

Crews were able to retrieve the deer from the ice and bring them to shore.

The Scottdale Volunteer Fire Department and Mutual Aid Ambulance service helped Bullskin Twp Volunteer Fire Company in the deer rescue.

Angel Santana
2d ago

absolutely fantastic. you guys are awesome, the deer definitely thank you , remember every life matters , they have souls and was created by God our lord and savior maybe they will be able to thank you in heaven

