76.17% of city residents have received two shots, 85.26% of city residents have received one or more shots. Source: NYC Department of Health. • Mayor Adams appointed an anti-LGBTQ official to his administration in Pastor Gilforn Monrose, who was appointed to Head the New Office of Faith-Based and Community Partnership, a new office created by the mayor. Monrose has a history of making anti-LGBTQ rights comments, including speaking out in opposition to same-sex marriage. (Andy Humm for Gay City News)

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO