Golf

Dustin Johnson Announces Decision: PGA Tour Fans React

By Hunter Hodies
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dustin Johnson has decided to keep going on the PGA Tour. There have been numerous rumors about an alternative league that Johnson was going to be part of, but he has denied those in a statement. “Over the pasts several months, there has been a great deal of speculation...

Comments / 13

John Carista
2d ago

none of these successful golfers have any business jumping to another tour these guys have made bazillions of dollars off of US tour and need to stay committed

Reply(1)
3
Pete Berg
2d ago

DJ did not put that statement together. 😂🤣😅 The guy doesn’t have that kind of vocabulary. He answers questions with two or three words. Not the best at public speaking. His manager prepared that statement for sure.

Reply(1)
3
