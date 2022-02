If you need comfort food, stop right there! Pasta fagioli has come to the rescue. Of all the most satisfying soup recipes, this Italian soup (pronounced "pasta fah-jolie") is a delicious and easy standout. It gets a thickened richness from its star ingredient of canned white beans and is chock-full of vegetables, including carrots, tomatoes, and kale. This hearty soup is easily made vegetarian, but you'll never miss the meat! Just be sure to serve with plenty of buttery garlic bread!

