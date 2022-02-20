ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar Odom Remembers Late Kobe Bryant on ‘Big Brother’: ‘More Than Teammates’

CharlotteObserver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemembering a legend. Nearly two years after Kobe Bryant’s death, fellow NBA athlete Lamar Odom is opening up about their friendship. “Kobe was my teammate on the Lakers and we were more than just teammates, we were like brothers,” the Darkness to Light author, 42, said during a confessional interview on...

