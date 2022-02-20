ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wind surfers make most of blustery conditions as Storm Franklin is set to strike UK

By Mared Parry
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Thrill-seeking wind surfers have been filmed as they risk their lives in order to ride the waves .

It comes as the UK recovers from Storm Eunice on Friday, and prepares for the arrival of Storm Franklin .

Over 16 people have lost their lives across Europe as a result of the record-breaking winds , which caused chaos and devastation for many families.

The wind surfers were filmed in Bracklesham Bay, West Sussex, making the most of the rocky waters.

