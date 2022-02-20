ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storm Franklin to strike UK as amber warning issued by Met Office

By Mared Parry
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The UK is now under an amber weather warning as Brits prepare for yet another bout of dangerous winds , this time called Storm Franklin .

It follows the chaos and carnage that Storm Eunice caused on Friday, 18 February.

Many across the UK and Europe lost their lives as a result of the high-speed winds, after the Met Office warned people to stay indoors and to only make necessary journeys.

It has now set an amber weather warning for the upcoming Storm Franklin.

Sign up to our free newsletters here

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UK weather: Met Office issues gale warnings as ‘powerful’ Storm Dudley threatens wet week

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning across northern UK as 90mph winds are expected to batter parts of the nation next week.The alert is in place from 6pm on Wednesday, 16 February to Thursday, 17 February at 6pm and is set to hit much of Scotland and north England. Following Storm Corrie two weeks ago, the Met Office told The Independent that it is “probable” the gale could be upgraded to Storm Dudley as early as Monday.The forecaster said: “Very strong westerly winds are expected to develop across western Scotland and northern Northern Ireland later Wednesday...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cafe owner tries to protect his business as storms cause severe flooding in Bewdley

A cafe owner was filmed trying to protect his business as storms continue to cause severe flooding in Bewdley.Weather warnings for wind and snow are in place across northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.The latest bout of extreme weather has the potential to be named Storm Gladys as Britain is still recovering from Storms Dudley.The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind across northeast England, Cumbria, North Yorkshire and parts of Scotland from 6am to 3pm on Wednesday.Sign up to our newsletters here Read More Marine predators ‘benefit from shrinking Arctic sea ice’, according to new researchFarm claims to be world first in planting sunflowers entirely by droneRiver packed with icebergs after storm in Pennsylvania
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Technical issue delays Royal Navy destroyer due to deploy amid Russia tensions

A Royal Navy destroyer that has been tasked to deploy to the Mediterranean amid growing tensions with Russia has been delayed again, almost a week after it was initially scheduled to depart the UK.HMS Diamond was initially due to leave its home base of Portsmouth on February 17, but its departure was first delayed due to Storm Eunice.Then on Monday, a Ministry of Defence spokesperson confirmed the destroyer required “minor repairs” due to a defect on board.She was then scheduled to leave Portsmouth on Wednesday morning, however remains alongside.A Royal Navy spokesperson said on Wednesday: “Owing to a technical issue,...
MILITARY
The Independent

Storm Eunice: Met Office’s yellow, amber and red weather warnings explained

Yellow, amber and even the most severe red warnings are in place for vast swathes of the United Kingdom – from Inverness to the Isle of Wight – for Friday, but what do the Met Office weather alerts mean and how seriously should people respond?Covering snow, ice, wind and rain, the colour-coded warning system gives an accurate and up-to-date picture of which areas should prepare for inclement weather. The Met Office, the UK’s national meteorological service, issues these alerts through the National Severe Weather Warning Service at times in the year when potentially dangerous or disruptive weather is forecast....
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Warning#Europe#Uk#Brits#Extreme Weather#Amber Warning#The Met Office
The Independent

UK weather: Ice, wind and heavy rain warnings for next three days as Met Office issues new alerts after storm

The Met Office has issued stark weather warnings for ice, rain and wind over the next three days in the wake of record-breaking gusts brought by Storm Eunice.Two yellow weather warnings had already been issued for Saturday, with wintry showers expected to hit parts of Scotland and northwest England, while the southwest and south coast are likely to be battered by further strong winds.More to follow...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Queen holds weekly telephone audience with Boris Johnson despite Covid diagnosis

The Queen has held her weekly telephone audience with Boris Johnson despite having contracted coronavirus, Buckingham Palace has said.The 95-year-old monarch had cancelled all of her virtual engagements on Tuesday as she continued to suffer from mild cold-like symptoms, after testing positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.But a palace spokesman said on Wednesday: “Her Majesty did speak to the prime minister this evening.”The Queen’s advanced age, Covid diagnosis, and recent health scare – which saw her spend three months resting, on doctors’ orders – mean her medical team will currently be keeping a close eye on her progress.But being well...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK man hands Cyprus Church icon taken by his officer father

An 18th-century icon that a British officer spirited out of war-wracked Cyprus in 1974 was returned Wednesday to the island’s Orthodox Church by the officer’s son to reunite it with those “who really appreciate what it stands for.”A representative of the Cyprus Archbishop Chrysostomos II received the icon during a ceremony at Geneva’s Villa Moynier which houses the Academy of International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights.The Royal Air Force officer had been serving on Cyprus during the summer of 1974 when Turkey invaded and cleaved the island along ethnic lines in the wake of Greek junta-backed coup aiming at...
RELIGION
The Independent

Irish minister condemns UK Government’s legacy plans

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has hit out at the UK Government legacy plans, calling them a “radical departure” from the approach agreed between the two countries.The Irish Government has repeatedly made clear its opposition to a proposed amnesty for Troubles offences.The UK Government wants to bring in a statute of limitations on future prosecutions of military veterans and ex-paramilitaries for Troubles incidents predating April 1998.However, these plans have faced delays, as well as strident opposition from victims’ families and all the political parties in Northern Ireland.Politicians from all parties in the Republic of Ireland took the opportunity to condemn...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
U.K.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Queen Elizabeth II holds weekly audience with PM on phone

LONDON — (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II held her weekly audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson via telephone on Wednesday despite having contracted COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said. Elizabeth, 95. had cancelled even virtual meetings on Tuesday after suffering cold-like symptoms. Her age, COVID-19 diagnosis and recent health scare...
U.K.
The Independent

DUP denies blame for exacerbating health service crisis in Northern Ireland

The DUP has rejected claims its move to collapse the Stormont Executive has exacerbated a crisis within Northern Ireland’s health service.Politicians traded accusations amid the fallout from Tuesday’s events at Antrim Area Hospital, when the calling of a major incident over a lack of bed capacity was narrowly averted.The Northern Trust declared a “potential major incident” due to severe pressures in the hospital’s Emergency Department.At one point, 62 people needed to be admitted to beds that were not available in wards.Tuesday’s declaration was one step away from a full major incident, which would have involved the hospital being unable to...
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson dodges question about government dropping foie gras and fur import ban

Boris Johnson has dodged a question about reports the government has dropped plans for an import ban on fur and foie gras.The two luxury products had been due to face a trade bar as part of the government's Animals Abroad Bill – but the policy now seems to have been ditched.Campaigners have long called for the bans as a means of improving animal welfare, but the BBC reported last week that objections from cabinet ministers have seen the ideas shelved.The newly appointed minister for Brexit opportunities, Jacob Rees-Mogg, is said to be against restricting the products, on the grounds of...
U.K.
The Independent

Czechs to lift all limits on gatherings as infections drop

The Czech government agreed Wednesday to further ease coronavirus restrictions as the wave of infections caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant has been receding.Health Minister Vlastimil Valek said all limits on the number of people attending any public gatherings, including sports matches and concerts, will be lifted on March 1. Valek also said mandatory testing of health care workers and staffers at nursing homes will end on March 13. That same day, masks will remain mandatory only on public transport and at hospitals, outpatient clinics and nursing homes.The Czech Republic recorded over 14,000 daily new cases Tuesday, about...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘I thought a bomb had gone off’: Birmingham shaken awake by earthquake

An earthquake rocked the Midlands and "shook" houses on Monday night, with residents saying the tremors felt like a "bomb going off".The quake struck at a depth of 10km (6.2 miles) and hit 7km (4.3 miles) northwest of Birmingham just before 10.30pm, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.Its epicentre was understood to be Andrew Road, on the Charlemont Estate, near West Bromwich, close to the M5 and M6 motorways.Tremors were felt Tipton, Stourbridge, Birmingham, Dudley, Wolverhampton and Wednesbury - among other areas - with users reporting “quite strong shakes” from inside their homes, according to the website Volcano...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK weather: Jet stream behind Storm Eunice ‘growing faster and moving north’ scientists warn

The Atlantic ocean jet stream that brought violent storms to the UK and Europe last week has been growing faster and moving further north, scientists have warned.New research from the University of Southampton found the average speed of the northern hemisphere jet stream in winter had risen by 8 per cent to 132mph. It had also moved around 200 miles northwards.Scientists said the changes were likely related to warmer winters in the Arctic.The findings relate to the 141-year period from 1871 to 2011. The trends observed were potential indicators of climate change, the scientists said.The results –...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Wildfires fuelled by climate crisis in Argentina’s wetlands causing ‘incalculable’ loss to biodiversity

In the wake of a major drought, enormous fires are sweeping across northeastern Argentina causing “incalculable” losses to the wetlands, grasslands and forests of the Ibera National Park, 40 per cent of which has been burnt.The national park has recently reintroduced jaguars 70 years after the local populations went extinct, and it is also home to rare pampas deer, the maned wolf and the strange-tailed tyrant – a bird listed as vulnerable by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN).According to conservationists, the prolonged droughts in the region have been exacerbated by the climate crisis in recent years,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Marble Arch Mound: London’s ‘worst attraction’ dismantled after £6 million ‘wasted’

Workers have started dismantling the Marble Arch mound after the tourist attraction was widely deemed an outrageous waste of money.London’s ill-fated attraction hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons when it opened six months ago. New photos show remnants of the £6 million artificial hill, which opened to the public in July unfinished, being stripped down after it failed to meet visitors’ expectations. zWithin days of opening, the plants on the Mound’s grassy banks started dying and council workers were forced to pull late-night shifts to make sure it looked presentable.Initially, the entry fee to the attraction was...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Superdrug undercuts Boots by offering single lateral flow Covid test for £1.99

Health retailer Superdrug has announced it will sell individual lateral flow tests (LFTs) for under £2, undercutting the price offered by its competitor Boots.The move comes a month before the government ends free coronavirus testing in England. Only the clinically vulnerable and the over-75s will be able to receive regular LFTs without paying for them from 1 April.In a statement released on Wednesday, Superdrug said it will charge £1.99 for a single LFT and £9.79 for a pack of five. They will be available to buy shortly, it added.By comparison, Boots will offer one test for £2.50 and five for...
RETAIL
The Independent

Missing Covid travel passes will be restored to NHS app on Thursday, says health service

Following reports that Covid travel passes were being deleted from users’ NHS apps after they reported a positive test, the Department for Health and Social Care has confirmed that this practice will end from Thursday.Users of the NHS app - which supplies proof of vaccination (the NHS Covid Pass) for domestic or travel purposes - had reported that it had been automatically deleting passes after they recorded receiving a positive test result, the i reports.The Covid Passes had been suspended from user accounts for 10 days after a positive test result up until 26 January, after which the suspension period...
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

Revealed: Royal charity that partnered with Prince Harry's life coaching firm spent 98% of £796,000 cash it raised in one year on paying just TEN staff

A Royal charity that has partnered with Prince Harry's life coaching firm paid its staff 98 per cent of the money it raised in a year, the Daily Mail can reveal. The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (QCT) brought in £796,106 from donors but paid out £787,314 in staff costs to its ten employees in the 12 months to March 2021.
CHARITIES
The Independent

The Independent

517K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy