Storm Franklin to strike UK as amber warning issued by Met Office

The UK is now under an amber weather warning as Brits prepare for yet another bout of dangerous winds , this time called Storm Franklin .

It follows the chaos and carnage that Storm Eunice caused on Friday, 18 February.

Many across the UK and Europe lost their lives as a result of the high-speed winds, after the Met Office warned people to stay indoors and to only make necessary journeys.

It has now set an amber weather warning for the upcoming Storm Franklin.

