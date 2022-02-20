ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

French Quarter Festival returns after two-year COVID hiatus

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E0Quz_0eK3sGqv00

It's been two years since the largest free festival and showcase of Louisiana music, food and culture has taken place in New Orleans ' French Quarter.

But that changes in April, when the 2022 French Quarter Festival returns. The coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to cancel the event in 2020 and last year.

“We have worked and waited patiently and now the countdown to our 2022 spring festival has officially begun,” said Emily Madero, president and chief executive of French Quarter Festivals, Inc., the nonprofit that produces the event. “We are returning strong with over 1,800 local musicians, more than 50 chefs and restaurants, new interactive fan experiences, and evening programming across the city. FQFI is proud to kick off the festival season in New Orleans with a truly authentic celebration and we welcome everyone to join us for an unforgettable four days.”

Thousands of people are expected to fill the French Quarter, from the Old U.S. Mint to Woldenberg Park along the Mississippi Riverfront, to hear more than 260 acts that will perform on the festival's 20 stages from April 21 through April 24. The event will kick off three straight weeks of music as the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is set to launch the following two weekends at the Fair Grounds Race Course.

Singer Tarriona “Tank” Ball was on hand to help announce the festival's springtime revival, The Times Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

“I love the food, I love the people, I love how open and free it is,” Ball said, beaming. “We’re happy to be back.”

Ball, of the Grammy-nominated group Tank and the Bangas, joins a roster of artists scheduled to perform including Irma Thomas, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Walter “Wolfman” Washington, the Soul Rebels, Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen, Amanda Shaw, Chubby Carrier, Little Freddie King, John Boutte, Jeremy Davenport and singer-songwriter Rickie Lee Jones, who will be making her festival debut.

Other artists performing for the first time include Loose Cattle, the Americana band led by Tony Award-winning actor and part-time New Orleans resident Michael Cerveris; the Lilli Lewis Project; Da Truth Brass Band; Gumbeaux Juice; the Electric Yat Quartet; Notel Motel and Cuban-born percussionist Alexey Marti.

The music will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The complete schedule is to be released in late March.

General admission is free, but VIP packages are available at $129 per day or $399 for the four-day weekend.

More than 50 local restaurants will supply the festival’s food booths.

In both 2020 and 2021, the French Quarter Festival, like the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, postponed its usual springtime festival to the fall, in the hopes that COVID infection rates would die down. Also like Jazz Fest, the French Quarter Fest ended up canceling its fall dates as well.

But about 1,500 musicians and gig workers contracted for last years festival ended up receiving a partial payment anyway. Those payments were funded by a $150,000 donation from Chevron , the French Quarter Festival’s main sponsor. Jazz Fest also paid musicians a percentage of their original fees last year.

Acts that were supposed to play in 2020 and 2021 were given “first priority” when this year’s French Quarter Festival festival was booked, Madero said.

Comments / 0

Related
WPTV

Betty Davis, hard funk pioneer, dead at 77

NEW YORK (AP) — Betty Davis, a bold and pioneering funk singer, model, and songwriter of the 1960s and '70s who was credited with inspiring then-husband Miles Davis' landmark fusion of jazz and more contemporary sounds, has died. She was 77. The Associated Press reported that she passed away...
CELEBRITIES
thecinemaholic.com

Where is James DeBarge Now?

A&E and Lifestyle’s simply titled documentary series ‘Janet Jackson’ has an obvious goal — to delve into the singer-songwriter’s extraordinary tale as directly and honestly as possible. After all, told through the eyes of the entertainment sensation herself, it covers not only her childhood and professional experiences but also her failed marriages and never-faltering ambitions. Amongst that is, of course, her controversial relationship with her first husband James DeBarge, so now, if you wish to know more about the same, along with its strange aftermath, we’ve got the details for you.
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: What Was Dennis Weaver’s Real Name?

Dennis Weaver of Gunsmoke and McCloud fame definitely was a throwback to another era of America. He was born and raised in middle America, living in Missouri, then Louisiana. He grew up during the Great Depression, so his parents moved the family for work, which was why Weaver also spent time in California and Oregon. Long before he ever became famous for playing Chester on Gunsmoke, folks called him Bill. That was his name, Bill Weaver. He served his country as a pilot in World War II. And when he left the Navy, he was a super athlete, first competing for a junior college in Missouri, then as an Oklahoma Sooner.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Betty Davis: 'Godmother of Funk' dies aged 77

Betty Davis, the pioneering US singer and musician who was dubbed the "Godmother of Funk", has died aged 77. Davis blazed a trail with her raw brand of funk and sexual lyrics that would go on to influence stars including Prince and Madonna. News of her death was confirmed on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Louisiana State
HipHopDX.com

Drakeo The Ruler Laid To Rest At Open-Casket Funeral In L.A.

Los Angeles, CA – Drakeo The Ruler was laid to rest in his hometown of Los Angeles, California on Tuesday (February 15), almost two months after he was tragically stabbed to death. Family, friends and fans gathered in numbers to say their final goodbyes to the 28-year-old rapper —...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Cerveris
Person
Jon Cleary
Person
Chubby Carrier
Person
Amanda Shaw
AL.com

Neil Young wanted Lynyrd Skynyrd to record this classic song of his

In the mid ‘70s, Neil Young sent Lynyrd Skynyrd singer Ronnie Van Zant a demo tape of a new song he hoped Skynyrd would record. The song was called “Powderfinger,” with evocative lyrics about a river, a boat, guns, “Big John” and “Emmy Lou.” Right in the wheelhouse of Ronnie Van Zant, whose charismatic vocals excelled on danger-laced story songs like Skynyrd’s “Saturday Night Special,” “That Smell,” “The Needle and the Spoon” and even “Gimme Three Steps.”
MUSIC
Deadline

Dallas Good Dies: Guitarist And Singer With The Sadies Was 48

Click here to read the full article. Dallas Good, singer and guitarist for Canadian rock band The Sadies, died earlier this week, according to the band’s Facebook page. He was 48 and passed while under a doctor’s care for a coronary illness discovered earlier this week, according to reports. Good was the son of Bruce Good of the bluegrass group the Good Brothers, a Juno Award–winning band that was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame in 2004. In 1994 Dallas and brothe Travis cofounded The Sadies, releasing their first album, Precious Moments, in 1998. The band became a solid...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Quarter Festival#Covid#Jazz Fest#Fqfi#The Old U S Mint#The New Orleans Advocate#Tank
The US Sun

Where is Stevie Nicks performing in 2022?

STEVIE Nicks is famously known for her work with Fleetwood Mac as well as her successful solo career. In 2022, the American singer, songwriter, and producer is hitting the road for new shows and fans want to know where she will be performing. Where is Stevie Nicks performing in 2022?
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Forwards festival: Chemical Brothers to headline Bristol event

The biggest music festival to ever take place in Bristol has been announced for this summer. Forwards, a new event on the city's Downs green space, will have a capacity of 60,000 over two days. The festival in September will be headlined by The Chemical Brothers and feature artists such...
THEATER & DANCE
NME

Gorillaz and Massive Attack set to headline We Love Green Festival 2022

Gorillaz and Massive Attack have been announced as two of the headliners of We Love Green Festival 2022. Billed as “the world’s leading sustainable festival”, We Love Green will return after a two-year absence to Bois de Vincennes in Paris on June 2 and 4-5. This year’s festival will also be its 10th anniversary event.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Smashing Pumpkins Announce Spring Tour

Smashing Pumpkins will kick off their Rock Invasion 2 Tour at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis in April. The original start of the tour in 2020 was canceled because of the pandemic, and even though the 2022 run shares a name with the sidelined one, the itinerary won't be the same.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
France
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
American Songwriter

Coachella, Stagecoach Drop COVID Precautions for 2022 Festivals

Coachella and its sister event, Stagecoach will drop all COVID-19 precautions when both music festivals return in April and May 2022. The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which will be held two consecutive weekends on April 15-17 and April 22-24, updated its “Health & Safety Rules” web page to read: “In accordance with local guidelines, there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Coachella 2022.”
COACHELLA, CA
Magnolia State Live

Nearly 70 years after it closed, Mississippi theater that once served Blacks will open for one more night

Nearly seven decades after closing its doors, Tupelo’s historic African American theater will reopen for a single night of live performances. The Church of the Living God in Tupelo will host a Black History Month event inside the former Dixie Belle Theater on Saturday, beginning at 7 p.m. The show will feature dancing, poems, music, and theatrical portrayals of African American heroes. It’s free and open to the public.
TUPELO, MS
Ultimate Classic Rock

Peter Criss Added to Nashville Creatures Fest Lineup

Peter Criss has been added to the lineup for the Nashville Creatures Fest, which is slated for Memorial Day weekend on May 27-29. Three other former Kiss members are also slated to perform at the event. Ace Frehley, Vinnie Vincent and Bruce Kulick will be part of a rare joint appearance featuring all four living non-active Kiss alumni.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

517K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy