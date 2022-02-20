ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leeds United vs Manchester United result: Five things we learned as Red Devils win Elland Road thriller

By Dan Austin
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oT3P9_0eK3sE5T00

Manchester United beat Leeds United at a windswept and rain-soaked Elland Road on Sunday afternoon as they strengthened their challenge for a place in the Premier League ’s top four.

The Red Devils were by far the better side during the first-half in fierce conditions in Yorkshire and took the lead midway through the opening period when Harry Maguire headed home a corner from England team-mate Luke Shaw beyond the reach of Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

That advantage was doubled just before half-time when Bruno Fernandes nodded home a superb Jadon Sancho pass, but a wild match was turned around in two second-half minutes as Leeds found their self-belief again.

A freak goal brought the revitalised home side back within one just after half-time when Rodrigo Moreno’s overhit cross flew over the head of David De Gea and into the net, before substitute Raphinha slid across the increasingly waterlogged turf inside the six-yard box to sweep home former United winger Daniel James’ cut-back.

The away side retook the lead again with twenty minutes to play as Fred lashed a shot passed Meslier at his near post, below fellow second-half substitute Anthony Elanga slipped a finish under Meslier a few minutes from time to secure the points.

Here are five things were learned from the match:

Two decades without a crowd hasn’t quelled rivalry at all

The ferocious weather at Elland Road was impressively matched by the noise both sets of fans created, as a wild football match was given the feral atmosphere it deserved.

The last time these two met in front of a crowd in the Premier League was in 2003 but the near two decades which have passed since then have done nothing to quell the animosity of this enduring rivalry, which was played out here in the manner of old-school Premiership football with a Mitre ball, ragged pitch and Des Lynham presenting the highlights on ITV.

There is nothing quite like football in the driving rain with full stands and relentless noise. You simply can’t beat it.

Resolute form can power United to top four

United have struggled to put together a significant run of wins since Rangnick replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the defeat away to Watford in the autumn, but one thing the interim boss has succeeded in achieving is making his side much more difficult to beat.

The Red Devils lost five times in 12 Premier League fixtures before the Norwegian’s departure, but have tasted defeat only once in 14 matches now under Rangnick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P3oNq_0eK3sE5T00

This victory stretched their current unbeaten run to seven matches and extended their lead over their rivals for a fourth-place in the Premier League to four points. They may have threatened to throw this one away with a very poor start to the second-half, but showed enough strength of character to reset themselves and take the points in the end.

If they continue to persevere in difficult moments and ensure they suffer few losses, they will be strong favourites to secure a place in next season’s Champions League.

Sancho finding form at right time for United

The visitors’ second goal seemed to come at the perfect time.

Bruno Fernandes scored his fourth goal against Leeds in two matches this season when he nodded home from close range just before half-time in order to give United full control at the break.

The real star of the second goal, though, was Jadon Sancho. The England winger picked the ball up on the right-hand edge of the penalty after Victor Lindelof’s excellent run through the midfield, before he floated an exquisite pass over the heads of two Leeds defenders and directly into the path of Fernandes to gift his team-mate a relatively finish.

After Leeds’ resurgence in the second-half, Sancho collected the ball in the penalty area, stood up the defender facing him, and released the ball with perfect timing and placement for Fred to smash home and restore United’s lead.

Sancho has endured a tough debut season since joining from Borussia Dortmund, but now has this pair of assists to add to the goal he scored against Southampton two matchdays ago, and seems to be finding the consistent quality around the penalty area which defined his time in the Bundesliga just as the season enters its most crucial juncture and United could do with it most.

Leeds are in real relegation trouble

Leeds are now only five points above the relegation zone, and six points ahead of 19th-place Burnley, who have two games in hand to play.

This was their sixth defeat in nine matches and there is now a very serious danger that they could be relegated at the end of the season if they don’t turn things around quickly. A midweek trip to Anfield before a match against Antonio Conte’s rejuvenated Tottenham Hotspur next weekend will give Marcelo Bielsa cause for concern.

The Whites have been without some of the most important players, including Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips, for the majority of the season, which has contributed significantly to their lowly standing in the table. But whatever the causes, Bielsa now needs to find some solutions quickly with the players he does have available, or there will be a very real possibility Leeds will be playing Championship football again come August.

Football still isn’t taking head injuries seriously enough

Robin Koch suffered a nasty head injury after an early clash with Scott McTominay as Leeds attempted to build an attack just inside the opposition half.

The German defender was side-swiped by the Scot and fell to the turf with a crunch, blood pouring from his head as he lay prone on the pitch. After strapping his head up with a bandage, Leeds sent him back onto the pitch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GnIZz_0eK3sE5T00

Around 15 minutes later, when it was clear that Koch could not walk in straight line and could barely stand, he was withdrawn in place of Junior Firpo and escorted from the pitch by two physios.

With a head injury that severe, Koch should never have been sent back onto the pitch after the initial clash. He was quite clearly in no fit state to play on, and the consequences could have been severe.

Teams around the country are still regularly sending players back onto the pitch with significant head injuries, despite increasing medical knowledge showing the serious damage playing on with a head injury can cause. Today, Leeds were not good enough at protecting their player, and every team needs to take concussion a lot more seriously than they do at present.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liverpool vs Leeds LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight as Luis Diaz and Raphinha start

Follow all the action as Liverpool host Leeds in the Premier League this evening. Jurgen Klopp’s side can close the gap at the top of the table to just three points with a victory tonight and are in terrific form, having won their last five league games in succession. They will have to make do without Roberto Firminho and Diogo Jota, though, who are in a race against time to be fit for the Carabao Cup final this Sunday. The Reds did stroll to a comfortable 3-0 win when the two sides met at Elland Road last September, with Mohamed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Manchester United will travel to Atletico Madrid for the first leg of the round of 16 Champions League on Wednesday.Ahead of the clash, Fred has explained how the Premier League club are developing under interim boss Ralf Rangnick. He told ESPN Brazil: “We’re evolving, we’re working. Rangnick is a great coach.“It’s also difficult to change coaches in the middle of the season. But we are fitting in, we are working to understand his work. We’re already much better at this.“And we’re trying to get the win every game. So this is important to us. Today [Sunday] was a great victory,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Bamford
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Luke Shaw
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
Person
Robin Koch
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Junior Firpo
Person
Antonio Conte
The Independent

Why isn’t Liverpool vs Leeds on TV tonight?

Liverpool take on Leeds United on Wednesday, with the Reds finally getting to play their game in hand over Manchester City as they attempt to hunt down the league leaders.Jurgen Klopp’s side can close the gap at the top to just three points if they take victory, following a five-match win streak in the Premier League recently.Leeds, meanwhile, are hoping to end a run of four without a win and increase the five-point buffer they have down to the relegation zone.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the match action as Liverpool host Leeds in the Premier LeagueThis game was originally...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘We need to attack’: Marco Rose details Borussia Dortmund mission brief at Rangers

Marco Rose admits Borussia Dortmund have no option but to take Thursday night’s Europa League tie to Rangers.The Scottish champions stunned the Bundesliga giants with a 4-2 win in the first leg of the knockout round play-off in Germany last week.Dortmund boss Rose, who will again be without his star striker Erling Haaland, can expect a capacity crowd of around 50,000 at Ibrox in the second leg and knows his side will have to go for goals.He said: “The situation is clear and we need to score two goals.“We know that but we are trying not to think too much about it.“We...
SOCCER
The Independent

Chelsea vs Lille result: Five things we learned as Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic seal comfortable win

Chelsea continued the defence of their Champions League title as they defeated Lille 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their last-16 tie.Kai Havertz, starting ahead of Romelu Lukaku, had a couple of early chances before heading Chelsea in front from Hakim Ziyech’s corner on eight minutes.Lille grew into the contest following Chelsea’s fast start but did not trouble goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, and the Blues doubled their lead through Christian Pulisic midway through the second half.Thomas Tuchel will be concerned by injuries to Mateo Kovacic and Ziyech ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Liverpool, but Chelsea will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#The Red Devils#Illan Meslier#Overhit Cross#Itv
The Independent

Morgan’s special day and Deignan’s happy news – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 23.FootballTroy Deeney called for change.CHANGE BEGINS WITH EDUCATION. By making the teaching of Black, Asian & Minority Ethnic histories & experiences mandatory in the British school curriculum, we can inform identity, build confidence & combat racism. Sign the petition here https://t.co/AvPS3Cvf5J #HistoryUntold pic.twitter.com/zAkBqEs2xj— Troy Deeney (@T_Deeney) February 23, 2022A birthday in the Gerrard household. View this post on Instagram ...
SPORTS
The Independent

Leeds United to issue lifetime bans to fans who threw objects onto Elland Road pitch

Leeds United will issue lifetime bans to any supporters found to have thrown objects onto the pitch during their defeat to Manchester United.Anthony Elanga was struck on the head by a coin as the away side celebrated re-taking the lead in Sunday’s Premier League clash.The Sweden Under-21 international recovered to net a late goal and secure a 4-2 win at Elland Road.Now Leeds have acted and plan to come down hard on any fans shown to have thrown missiles.“Leeds United are reviewing CCTV footage and we will do everything possible to find those supporters who are throwing objects onto the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
The Independent

Joe Root feels grateful to be kept on as England captain after Ashes thrashing

Joe Root expressed his gratitude at being given the chance to continue as England captain despite another Ashes mauling and hopes a new-look side can rebound quickly in the West Indies.Director of cricket Ashley Giles, head coach Chris Silverwood and assistant Graham Thorpe were all axed following a 4-0 loss in Australia but Root escaped the bloodletting and will preside over the three-Test tour of the Caribbean.Root was given a vote of confidence by acting director of cricket Sir Andrew Strauss but the Yorkshireman accepted the decision could easily have gone the other way as he conveyed his regret for...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

517K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy