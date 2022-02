Deshaun Watson's attorney filed a motion requesting that the NFL player’s deposition be pushed back to no earlier than April 1 because not all 22 complainants (Watson has been accused of inappropriate conduct and sexual assault in more than 20 civil lawsuits) have been deposed. Watson is currently scheduled to be deposed on Tuesday, February 22, according to a report from Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. There is also an ongoing criminal investigation, though no charges have been filed. (Aaron Wilson, Pro Football Network)

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO