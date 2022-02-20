All the dubby people we saw at Rezz’s show at the Masonic Temple

During the height of The Notorious B.I.G.’s beef with Tupac, many incidents transpired that have since been well documented. However, Lil Cease recently revealed a few things most hadn’t previously known from that hostile era, including details regarding an unreleased Tupac diss titled “The Ugliest.” On Tuesday (Jan. 25), The Art of Dialogue released an interview with Cease in which he spoke on the J Dilla-produced track. “Big wasn’t really tryna do diss songs to Pac,” the former Junior M.A.F.I.A. member explained. “I mean, he was making it aware. Little lines he may say in certain songs and situations like that […] but...

CELEBRITIES ・ 27 DAYS AGO