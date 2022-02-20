ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

1 dead, 1 injured after police helicopter crashes in California

By with reporting by Elizabeth Chapman, Cameron Kiszla, Carlos Saucedo, Chip Yost, Gil Leyvas, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xVxG9_0eK3rT7L00

( KTLA ) – One police officer died and another is in critical condition after a law-enforcement helicopter crashed in California’s Newport Beach Saturday night.

The helicopter crashed near West Balboa Boulevard and 18th Street, according to Newport Beach Police Department spokeswoman Heather Rangel.

Security footage from a nearby resident shows the helicopter spinning and losing altitude, and aerial footage from KTLA’s Sky5 showed the helicopter to be submerged in water a few yards offshore.

Joseph Thore, who was barbecuing nearby, witnessed the crash.

Video: Helicopter splashes down near Miami Beach swimmer

“You could tell that it was in trouble and it looked like it was losing control, looked like it was spiraling a bit,” he said.

The crash, which occurred at about 6:30 p.m., sent both crew members to trauma centers, one with moderate injuries and the other with serious injuries, the Los Angeles Times reported .

One officer, a 16-year veteran, is in critical condition, while the other officer, Nicholas Vella, died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the crash, the Huntington Beach Police Chief Eric Parra confirmed in a press conference late Saturday night.

Vella was a 14-year veteran of the department, Parra said.

“This is a difficult night for all of us, and I would ask for your prayers and your support as we support our officer’s family and as we continue to grieve through this,” Parra said.

“Officer Vella leaves behind a wife and daughter. He served the community of Huntington Beach with honor and dignity. Please join us in extending prayers to Officer Vella’s family,” the department added on Twitter .

Huntington Beach Mayor Barbara Delgleize called the event “heartbreaking.”

Catalytic converter thefts: Which vehicles are targeted the most?

“Our community values our police department, and the loss of an officer hits us all really hard. This tragic accident serves as a reminder of the danger and the risk that our police officers put themselves in on a daily basis to protect our community,” Delgleize said.

What caused the crash has not yet been released.

In a similar incident hours earlier, another helicopter crashed near swimmers in Miami Beach .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Photos: Two injured in HWY 98 crash in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A WKRG News 5 viewer sent photos of a wreck Monday afternoon in Destin. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said two people were injured in the two-vehicle crash. A medical helicopter took the female victim to Pensacola for treatment. A man was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. WKRG […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

1 injured in shooting on I-65

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department responded to University Hospital on Monday night, Feb 21 around 7 p.m. in reference to one shot. MPD says upon arrival, MPD officers discovered the victim was a passenger in a vehicle traveling north on I-65. An unknown subject driving an unknown vehicle started shooting at the vehicle […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Newport Beach, CA
State
California State
Huntington Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
Newport Beach, CA
Accidents
City
Huntington Beach, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Accidents
Newport Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

Early morning shooting on Crenshaw St. Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department say they responded to the 600 block of Crenshaw Street in reference to shots fired. The shooting happened early Monday morning, Feb 21, around 1 a.m. Upon arrival, MPD officers discovered the victim had heard several shots outside her home. During the investigation, the officers observed several bullet […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ktla#Sky5#The Los Angeles Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigating Best Buy break-in

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department confirmed they are investigating a break-in at the Best Buy located on Government Street in McGowin Park. MPD says the thieves entered the Best Buy through the roof. MPD confirms the thieves targeted Apple products only. MPD is actively investigating this robbery and believes this break-in could possibly […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

1 arrested for domestic violence, harassing communication

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say they responded to the 2200 block of Pratt Drive in reference to a domestic violence complaint. The complaint came in on Monday, Feb 21. MPD arrived on scene around 5:20 p.m. MPD says upon arrival, officers discovered the victim had got in an argument with her son. The […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Robber threatens to blow up bank

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Facebook that one man has been arrested after he threatened to blow up a bank during a robbery. Bruce Allen Hill, 62, walked into a bank in the 400-block of Navy Boulevard on Saturday, Feb 19 around noon and handed a clerk a note threatening […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

1 killed in crash involving 18-wheeler in Saraland

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating a fatal crash Tuesday morning.  Nicholas Ulin Tamayac was killed in a crash at the 9600 block of Celeste Road in Saraland.  Tamayac was driving a 2009 Honda Odyssey and collided with an 18-wheeler, according to a news release from ALEA.  Troopers […]
SARALAND, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Terrance Gamble

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Terrance Gamble, who was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm in 2015. In 2015, Terrance Gamble was […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy