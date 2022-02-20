ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Disney’s New Minnie Ears Are STUNNING!

By Brianna LeCompte
allears.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re loving all of the gorgeous EARidescent merch Disney has released lately, we just spotted something you NEED to add to your collection!. It’s no secret, we love a pretty pair of Minnie Ears. We’ve seen a few new designs make their debut in the parks recently, and the latest...

allears.net

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

VIDEO: Minnie Mouse Reveals New Costume for Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary

Disneyland Paris has revealed Minnie Mouse’s new 30th anniversary costume. View it on TikTok below or click here. Répondre à @audeminouryelandt Minnie dévoile son nouveau costume pour le 30e Anniversaire ! 👀🎀 // Minnie is ready to reveal her 30th Anniversary Costume! 🤩🤩 #DisneylandParis #DisneyParks #DisneylandParis30 #outfit #fitcheck #MinnieMouse.
LIFESTYLE
Talking With Tami

New Movie: Disney And Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’

Just one month remains until Disney and Pixar’s “Turning Red” launches on Disney+. Pixar Animation Studios’ 25th feature film introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. And if that weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited, she “poofs” into a giant red panda! All-new posters are available today, showcasing Red Panda Mei and her ever-changing emotions.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Disneyland Park#Disney World#Earidescent Merch Disney#Elias Co#Disney News
ComicBook

Disney's Encanto Called "New Franchise" by CEO, Are Sequels on the Way?

It looks like Walt Disney Animation Studios has another massive franchise on its hands. The studio that hardly used to make sequels is now all-in on its biggest moneymakers, thanks in part to the freedom provided by the Disney+ streaming service. Both Frozen and Wreck-It Ralph received theatrical sequels, and titles like Moana and The Princess and the Frog are getting TV shows on Disney+. Franchising is the name of the game for Disney at the moment, and recent animated hit Encanto will be the next title to get the franchise treatment.
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney+’s New Disclosure: 42.9M Subscribers in U.S./Canada

Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. and Canada account for a third, or 42.9 million, of the streamer’s total 129.8 million subscribers, the company revealed for the first time Wednesday as part of its Q4 earnings. In Disney’s international streaming market, Disney+ and Star+ in Latin America brought in 41.1 million subscribers, while Disney+ Hotstar accounted for 45.9 million subs.More from The Hollywood ReporterBerlin: How Studio Babelsberg Beat the Odds, From 'The Pianist' to 'The Matrix Resurrections'Berlin: How a Group of Anonymous Filmmakers Documented Life Under Terror in MyanmarBerlin: Lionsgate Takes 'Escape the Field' for North America, U.K. The company also revealed its content...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disney
Upworthy

Dad convinced his 3-year-old that Disney characters called her and her reaction is priceless

Few things in this life are more universally delightful than having a conversation with a 3-year-old. You never know what they're going to say, what they say is usually hilarious and even if what they say is nothing special, the way they say it is too-freaking-cute. I can't count the number of times I wished I'd had a camera on my kids at all times when they were tiny so I could capture the near-constant daily adorableness.
KIDS
WDW News Today

New Floral Minnie Ear Headband Springs Into Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new floral Minnie ear headband has sprouted up at Disneyland Resort just in time for spring. We found it at Los Feliz Five and Dime in Disney California Adventure. Floral Minnie Ear Headband – $29.99.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WDW News Today

New ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Minnie Ear Headband Debuts at EPCOT

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Today, we spotted these adorable new “Alice in Wonderland” Minnie ear headbands at EPCOT!. We saw these new ears at a stand in between the UK Pavilion and France Pavilion, close to the International Gateway...
SHOPPING
WDW News Today

New Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort Go on Sale to Disney Vacation Club Members Starting March 3

Beginning March 3, Disney Vacation Club Members can add on to their membership at the enhanced and expanded Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. Guests can also enter for a chance to win a stay at The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. The Grand Prize winner will receive a 6-day, 5-night Disney Vacation Club getaway – for the winner and up to 3 Guests – that includes accommodations in a 1-Bedroom Villa at The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, 6-Day Walt Disney World® Resort Theme Park tickets with Park Hopper® Option, and round-trip airfare.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy