Disney’s New Minnie Ears Are STUNNING!

Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. and Canada account for a third, or 42.9 million, of the streamer’s total 129.8 million subscribers, the company revealed for the first time Wednesday as part of its Q4 earnings.
In Disney’s international streaming market, Disney+ and Star+ in Latin America brought in 41.1 million subscribers, while Disney+ Hotstar accounted for 45.9 million subs.More from The Hollywood ReporterBerlin: How Studio Babelsberg Beat the Odds, From 'The Pianist' to 'The Matrix Resurrections'Berlin: How a Group of Anonymous Filmmakers Documented Life Under Terror in MyanmarBerlin: Lionsgate Takes 'Escape the Field' for North America, U.K.
The company also revealed its content...
Comments / 0