Disney’s New Minnie Ears Are STUNNING!

It looks like Walt Disney Animation Studios has another massive franchise on its hands. The studio that hardly used to make sequels is now all-in on its biggest moneymakers, thanks in part to the freedom provided by the Disney+ streaming service. Both Frozen and Wreck-It Ralph received theatrical sequels, and titles like Moana and The Princess and the Frog are getting TV shows on Disney+. Franchising is the name of the game for Disney at the moment, and recent animated hit Encanto will be the next title to get the franchise treatment.

TV SHOWS ・ 13 DAYS AGO