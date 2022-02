Queen Elizabeth appears to be in fine health following her son Prince Charles's brush with the coronavirus. The monarch met in-person with the outgoing Defence Services Secretary Rear Admiral James Macleod and his replacement, Major General Eldon Millar, at Windsor Castle on Wednesday. The royal used a cane during the meeting, as she has done frequently since October, but opted not to wear a mask for the gathering, signaling that there is no longer a concern she contracted the coronavirus from her son. Citizens of Northern Ireland and England are also no longer legally required to wear masks in most public places, although they are still required in higher-risk settings like hospitals and public transportation.

