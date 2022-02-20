Box Office Update: Tom Holland’s “Uncharted” Debuts with $44 Mil, Channing Tatum Unleashes Power of the “Dog”

We’re getting more “Spider Man.” A lot more. “No Way Home” will swing into streaming and digital on March 22nd. And then it hits DVD and Blu Ray on April 12th. There will be 80 extra minutes in the package too. I don’t think Sony will pull the movie from theaters in just four more weeks. I’m sure they’ll keep it in some kind of limited release. But at $770 million, and no real plan to get it to the needed $858 million to overtake “Avengers: Endgame,” the new endgame is to make some money from home entertainment.

MOVIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO