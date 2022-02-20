Notes from the Underground: Toledo's rich zine culture lives on

The new issue of Glass Coffin is hot off the photocopier, and creator Rob Morrison couldn’t be prouder. He’s continuing the great counterculture tradition of zines — small, independently produced underground publications.

Toledo has a long, storied history of locally produced and distributed zines, including its best-known Glass Eye in the zine heyday of the 1990s. And now a new generation of creators is taking the do-it-yourself artform into the future.

They remain an outlet for many of the stories that you’re not likely to find in most mainstream media outlets.

Looking to get your hands on a zine? Try these shops:■ Handmade Toledo, 1717 Adams St., Toledo■ Your Media Exchange, 1738 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo■ Culture Clash, 912 Monroe St., Toledo■ Allied Record Exchange, 1710 S. Reynolds Rd., Toledo

Glass Coffin is now in its second issue, for example, where readers will find a feature on Toledo hardcore band Creeping Nun, known for practicing in the funeral home where their mortician-by-day lead singer works.

Historically speaking, zines have long been an outlet for oppressed communities, and this iteration is no different. “How Much Is a Black Life Worth In Toledo?” screams the headline of a story written by Cassandra Complex. Zines are known for their humor, too — on the back cover of Glass Coffin No. 2, a picture of perennial mayoral candidate Opal Covey has been doctored into a fanged demon.

For Morrison, who works at the Phoenix Earth Food Co-op, publishing a zine is a way to keep the Toledo underground scene alive.

“I just like holding something in my hand as opposed to looking online,” said Morrison, who also performs with the local bands Yeti Machete and Snarly. “It’s so important to have print media.”

Others producing local zines include Matt Taylor, who publishes Passengers, an arts and poetry-focused publication.

“It’s a cool way for me to get my art and other work out there in Toledo and beyond,” said Taylor.

Taylor works with Toledo native Micah Lindenberger and his media company Corner Bodega Publishers to get Passengers out into the world. Lindenberger works with artists across America to curate zines and distribute them in bookstores. He recently produced the zine New Mythology by Toledo artist Yusuf Lateef.

Lindenberger, who is based in California, says zines remain relevant because they’re a counterbalance to today’s digitally saturated culture.

“Zines are about getting away from screens,” says Lindenberger. “Having a love for print media is still important in this day and age.”

Zines began as “fanzines” in the 1930s and ‘40s as mostly science fiction publications. In the 1960s, zines devoted to the television show Star Trek helped organize a letter-writing campaign that kept the series on the air for a third season. In the ‘70s, zines became associated with punk rock and in the early ‘90s, zines were an important part of riot grrrl subculture. The recent Netflix film Moxie pays tribute to the zine culture of the early to mid-’90s.

Zines have grown to become a legitimate art form, and many universities and libraries across the countries store collections of important titles. At Bowling Green State University, the Ray and Pat Browne Library for Popular Culture Studies stores a large archive of zines from across America.

Matt Donahue, a teaching professor in the department of pop culture, applauds zines for the power they give to their creators.

“Zines allow enthusiasts to write about what they’re passionate about,” said Donahue. “It gives the person or group of individuals an opportunity to present their own work rather than their boss or editor. With a zine, you’re not beholden to anyone’s timeline or editorial approach.”

Some prominent Toledoans have been involved in zines over the years.

Toledo Lucas County Public Library Executive Director Jason Kucsma published a left-wing political zine called Clamor with his ex-wife from 1999 to 2006.

“For me, zines have always been a remarkably democratic form of communication that anyone can do,” said Kucsma. “You don’t need to be a social media influencer, a professional graphic designer, or a best-selling author to make a zine. That kind of accessibility lends itself to amplifying and celebrating voices that are underrepresented in other mainstream media outlets.”

Arguably the most famous zine to ever be distributed throughout Toledo throughout the ‘90s and much of the 2000s was Glass Eye, a zine devoted to Toledo rock ‘n’ roll and beyond. Glass Eye was the brainchild of Ed Shimborski III, a native of Warren, Ohio, who started the publication because he was frustrated with the lack of music coverage.

“Growing up in Warren, there was no cool music scene,” said Shimborski. “I started (Glass Eye) because I didn’t have any way to find out what was going on in the music world.”

Drawing inspiration from the legendary San Francisco rock fanzine Search and Destroy, Shimborski founded Glass Eye after working on the student newspaper and college radio station at University of Toledo. He started from scratch, and after a couple of years, he had turned Glass Eye into a successful publication that was distributed all over the Toledo area.

“If you won’t give me the room, I’ll do my own thing,” said Shimborski. “I’ve never known what I’m doing in any of this. You just learn as you go. Back then, there weren’t any tutorials on YouTube on how to start a publication.”

Though he hasn’t published Glass Eye for several years, Shimborski believes that zines still hold an important place in publishing.

“People are always going to have an underground or counterculture whose voice and interests are not being represented and you’re never going to kill that independent spirit of ‘I’m going to do this my way.’”