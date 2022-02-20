Urban farming workshop a path to food security and more

When Elaine Page scans the mid-February landscape, she doesn't see those large patches of snow and ice and winter crud. She envisions nothing but green: beans, zucchini, peppers, tomatoes, and kale.

She also sees a neighborhood of healthier citizens.

“There is nothing like planting something and seeing it grow,” said Ms. Page, the executive director of Grace Community Center on Delaware Avenue. “There is just so much to gain from growing your own food.”

The center has big plans to expand that robust green footprint and watch it spread throughout Toledo. On Tuesday and again March 3, Grace Community Center will offer free informational sessions on urban gardening for the family, the neighborhood, or as a business.

The “Fast Track Farming Program” informational sessions are offered in two different hourlong time blocks to accommodate a variety of work schedules, taking place from both 4-5 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. each day. Interested parties need attend just one session to receive instructional and mentoring information about urban production agriculture that will be part of the program, along with entrepreneurship, marketing, and food safety. The program is offered with assistance from Central State University Extension and is open to adults age 18 and older.

“There will be state-of-the-art instruction on urban food production, marketing, food safety, and entrepreneurship,” Ms. Page said. “They will be taught how to turn gardening into a small business if they would like to pursue that.”

Grace Community Center plowed into the urban gardening world in 2017 by installing a 10,000 square-foot, raised-bed garden that has become a source of community pride and the commitment to work on improving area residents’ health.

This existing co-operative garden is structured on building a productive plot by having everyone involved in all aspects of the garden operation. Regular meetings keep Grace members current on the latest in educational resources and methods to support healthier living.

“This program expands on our existing garden approach and will let people learn what to grow and how to grow it, either on a family garden scale, or on a small commercial scale,” said Ms. Page, a Scott High School and University of Toledo graduate.

“We know that food insecurity and living in parts of the city that are food deserts — these are very important issues — and we hope this program empowers the individual to take better care of their food needs by raising healthy foods. We know that life is vegetables, but vegetables in the store are expensive. Growing your own is the way to go.”

Pre-registration is encouraged but not required. Contact Preston Ingram at Grace Community Center at 419-248-2467 to register. Registration forms are available at the forms.office.com website.

Michelle Wallace, an educator with Central State Extension, said she hopes the program, which will start this spring and run through November, will help urban farms bridge the gap of fresh-food availability in the community, since some Toledo neighborhoods are far from grocery stores.

“If residents do not have access to transportation, getting fresh produce is an issue,” Ms. Wallace said. “Fresh produce often costs more to buy, so learning to grow your own produce helps individuals stretch their dollars. Urban farms are businesses. They provide additional revenue to growers looking for a way to generate extra income.”

She added that urban farms can often be started on vacant land, but the process requires a significant time commitment and a lot of work. The reward, Ms. Wallace said, will come in healthy food, a healthier population, and a healthier neighborhood.

“People in the community are inspired when they see positive activity happening near the places where they live,” she said. “When people see where their food comes from, it helps them build a connection to their community. Eating and growing food help individuals stay healthy and active.”

Following the informational sessions on the Fast Track Farming program over the next couple of weeks, the format calls for interested individuals to complete applications and indicate their availability for attending a series of training meetings, which begin in mid-March and run through the fall. The training sessions will take place every other week, with hands-on work in vegetable production taking place during the off weeks.

Ms. Wallace said program participants will be trained in crop planning, vegetable production, integrated pest management, marketing, business planning, and food safety.

Ms. Page added that the center is reaching out to military veterans to hopefully get them involved in the “Fast Track Farming Program,” and the center has programs in place to introduce young people from kindergarten through sixth grade to the benefits of gardening.

“We work with the children on reading and math, but we also explore personal growth and responsibility,” she said. “We teach them about soil and seeds and growing vegetables so the whole family can be involved and take those skills home. There is just so much to gain from raising your own food.”