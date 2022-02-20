ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth, 95, Tests Positive For COVID-19 & Receives Outpouring Of Prayers

By Terry Zeller
 3 days ago
Jacob King/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

The royal monarch, who is celebrating her 70th year on the throne, has been diagnosed with Covid and is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms.

Queen Elizabeth tested positive COVID-19 on Sunday (Feb. 20). The 95-year-old monarch, who has been fully vaccinated and had a booster shot, is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace. She will reportedly still carry on with her “light” duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week. “She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” the palace added.

Queen Elizabeth tested positive for the coronavirus on Feb. 20, 2022. (Jacob King/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

British politicians were quick to wish the Queen — who is celebrating her 70th year on the throne — a speedy recuperation. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from COVID and a rapid return to vibrant good health.” Labour Party leader Keir Starmer wished the queen “good health and a speedy recovery,” while Health Secretary Sajid Javid posted, “Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a quick recovery.”

The royal monarch’s diagnosis comes only 10 days after her son Prince Charles tested positive for Covid for the second time. Buckingham Palace was reportedly concerned after Prince Charles’ diagnosis, as he had recently been in contact with his 95-year-old mother. At the time, officials were closely monitoring the Queen’s health.

A message on Prince Charles’ official Twitter on Feb. 10 said he tested positive and was “deeply disappointed” he couldn’t attend a scheduled visit to the city of Winchester, where he was to unveil a statue. His office, Clarence House, confirmed the future king was self-isolating after he attended a reception at London’s British Museum on Wednesday evening with his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles. The office also said Prince Charles had been “triple vaccinated” prior to the diagnosis. However, there was no word if he had displayed any symptoms.

Queen Elizabeth contracted Covid after her son Prince Charles was diagnosed with it for the second time. (Andrew Milligan/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

In March 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic, Prince Charles contracted the coronavirus. The palace reported he had suffered only mild COVID-19 symptoms then. Days later, the royal revealed he and Camilla, who tested negative, were isolating at his home, Burnham, on the Balmoral Estate in Scotland.

“I was lucky in my case … but I’ve had it, and I can so understand what other people have gone through,” he told Sky News after he left isolation in 2020. “I feel particularly for those who have lost their loved ones and have been unable to be with them at the time. That, to me, is the most ghastly thing.”

Meanwhile, the Queen marked her Platinum Jubilee on February 5 by expressing her desire for Camilla to carry the title of Queen Consort when Charles ascends the throne. The move was welcomed by the Royal family as there had been suggestions Camilla might use the title of “Princess Consort” due to remaining public tensions over the tragic 1997 death of Charle’s first wife Princess Diana. A day later, the Prince of Wales said he was “deeply honored” that his mother wished his “darling wife” to be known as such when he becomes King.

