Khloe Kardashian Bonds With True, 3, Chicago, 4, & Psalm, 2, On Trip To Book Store — Photos

Khloe Kardashian shared images of her day out with the kids to Instagram the same afternoon, prompting Kanye West to object to a photo of a filtered Chicago.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, spent some quality time with daughter True Thompson, 3, niece daughter Chicago West, 4, and nephew Psalm West, 2. The Good American founder was spotted with the toddler trio at a Barnes & Noble bookstore near her home in Los Angeles suburb Calabasas on Saturday, Feb. 19 in photos published via the Daily Mail. She sweetly held True’s hand as the group excited the retailer, with a black suited security guard right behind.

It was seemingly a good trip for the kids, all of whom carried their very own green bags from the shop, likely filled with books or treats. Chicago appeared particularly excited, putting the handle of the bag in her mouth and later flashing a smile as she enjoyed some ice cream with her cousin, brother and aunt. Kim Kardashian‘s mini-me looked adorable in a pink Barbie t-shirt (a theme of her recent birthday) and orange shorts, while True showed off some designer duds in a black Lanvin logo dress. The cousin duo looked so cute as they walked hand in hand after the treat!

Khloe was looking absolutely incredible in a skintight pair of black leggings by Echt paired with a sleeveless, high scoop neck bodysuit, both showing off her curves. She channeled her mom Kris Jenner, 66, with a black leather quilted fanny pack from French luxury label Chanel, tying the ensemble together with a chic pair of black sunglasses. She curiously finished the look with a green pair of sneakers by Kanye West‘s Yeezy — specifically, the iconic Boost style.

Earlier in the day, the Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian host shared some behind-the-scenes snaps of her day out with the kids. “Girls Day,” she captioned one selfie of her and a smiling Chicago, who appeared to be filtered. Although the photo was adorable, dad Kanye took objection to the snap, writing: “These pics are too grown looking for my little girl.” The caption appeared on a re-post of his own to social media, which he deleted several hours after sharing it to his feed.