ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Diversity grows among Daytona 500 media as race enters 64th year

By Brett Baldeck
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WGqF8_0eK3qpEa00

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There is a team of about 300 media members bringing the action from Daytona International Speedway to millions of people around the world. All these people work out of the same building at Daytona, called the “media center”.

When you look inside the media center you’ll find an equal demographic of women and men covering the sport, but the diversity wasn’t always evident.

You’ll find hundreds of reporters, producers, writers, and camera operators in the media center who are all bringing the stories from the start/finish to people at home.

SIRIUS XM NASCAR Radio reporter Claire B. Lang has been on the NASCAR beat for decades, but it wasn’t an easy fight to get on the air.

Daytona 500 largely sold out

“In sports talk radio they didn’t even want women to call in and express your opinion,” said Lang.

Lang changed the game decades ago when she moved to Charlotte from the Midwest to fill in on a sports radio show. She fell in love with the speed of NASCAR and just as quickly began covering the sport full time.

She was once one of the only women in motorsports media. While that statistic has changed, she says the perception needs some catching up.

“What I hope is that we [women] are all people and we are judged for who we are and not put in a group of, here are all the girls,” said Lang.

The media center is already a group of solid, hardworking reporters. That Includes a young Kelly Crandall who is a writer for RACER.Com

“There are so many amazing women and talented people that came before me, whether it is Deb Williams or Jenna Fryer from the AP who is still here. There are PR reps who are women. There are mechanics and engineers who are women. So there are a lot of women here, so that’s why I don’t think about it,” said Crandall.

What Crandall does think about, is how Daytona International Speedway helped shape her career.

“So I remember standing on top of that garage right there over my shoulder and looking down and thinking I want to be in there. I want to talk to those people. I want to walk around in there and have fans looking at me,” said Crandall.

Her dream is one shared by many fans. Established reporters in the industry say it’s achievable with hard work.

“I was raised to believe you could do everything you want, but be the best at it and work at your craft. Just because you’re handed a mic doesn’t mean you’re a broadcaster. You should work at it every day,” said Lang.

Both Lang and Crandall work independently while at the racetrack and typically travel to a majority, if not all, of the 36 race NASCAR schedule.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

NASCAR superfan Juanita “Lightnin” Epton turns 102

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WGHP) — On the track at Daytona, there’s thunder. And in the ticket office, there’s Lightnin. Juanita Epton goes by the nickname of lightning, thanks to her late husband. “He said he never knew when or where I’d strike,” she said. Lightnin has been working at the ticket office since the speedway […]
MOTORSPORTS
WETM 18 News

Ben Terwilliger makes first appearance for East Carolina baseball

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning native Ben Terwilliger showed no rust in his first outing on the mound. Terwilliger, a graduate student transfer with two years remaining of eligibility, threw his first outing in relief for D-I East Carolina University on Friday. Ben appeared out of the bullpen in the top of the 5th inning […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Annual Hornell Sports Night on hold

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The top sports meet and greet event in the region is again on hold. Hornell Sports Night, which raises money for the Special Olympics and local sports organizations, was last held in 2019. COVID-19 restrictions prevented the event from happening in 2020 and 2021. This year, the same result is likely […]
HORNELL, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Sports
WETM 18 News

Elmira’s Xavier Jones earns 18 Sports Athlete of The Week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira Express hoops standout earns this week’s top honor. Elmira boys basketball’s Xavier Jones had career week for the Express as Elmira clinched a playoff spot and earned an overtime win against Johnson City. Jones scored a career-high 25 points for Elmira against Johnson City which earned him the 18 […]
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Group#Daytona 500#Women And Men#Sirius Xm Nascar Radio#Ap
WETM 18 News

18 Sports Plays of the Week – 2/21

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the 18 Sports Plays of the Week. This week’s plays of the week include a basket by Corning’s Landen Burch against U-E as time expired to send the STAC title game to overtime and a goal by Elmira College’s Morgan Mordini in the NEHC quarterfinals versus Salem State. […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira’s Moffe closing out regular season strong at The Citadel

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira’s Tyler Moffe is saving the best for last. Moffe, a graduate student guard for D-I The Citadel men’s basketball team, has led the Bulldogs in scoring the last three games. That list includes an 18-point performance where Moffe attempted a buzzer-beating shot that rimmed out in a 76-74 loss at […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira College women’s wrestling sending three wrestlers to nationals

ERIE, Pa. (WETM) – The Soaring Eagles are sending three wrestlers to the national stage. (Photo courtesy: @elmirawwrest) The Elmira College women’s wrestling team finished in fifth place at the 2022 NCWWC Northeast Regional Championships on Sunday in Erie. Skylah Chakouian captured the 155-pound title for the Soaring Eagles. Tayana Labady finished in third at […]
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

Edison and Odessa-Montour girls advance in playoffs

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Section IV basketball playoffs officially started on Tuesday night. In Elmira Heights, Edison surged past Harpursville 47-33 in the first round of the Section IV Class girls hoops playoffs. Also in Section IV, the Odessa-Montour girls outlasted Edmeston 51-42 in the Class D opening round. Hannah Nolan had 15 points […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Haverling’s Abrams repeats as Empire 8 hoops player of the year

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Haverling’s Jadyn Abrams can add some hardware to her standout career. The senior forward for Nazareth College has been named the Empire 8 Women’s Basketball Player of The Year for the second consecutive year. Abrams becomes just the fifth player in conference history to earn back-to-back player of the year accolades. […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Sarah Coon hits big drive in Virginia Cavaliers softball win

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira High School grad Sarah Coon is starting strong for Virginia softball. Coon, a freshman utility player/3B for the Cavaliers, hit a double and drove in two runs in the team’s 4-1 win over Charleston Southern on Friday. Her first RBI of the day came in the fourth inning courtesy of […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Express eye fifth straight sectional title

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Express are on a roll as they prepare for the sectional finals. The Elmira girls basketball team won their second straight STAC title at home on Friday night with a 58-54 win against Maine-Endwell. The Express have their eyes on winning a fifth straight Section IV Class AA title and […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

John W. Jones Museum has Added Online Features

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The John W. Jones Museum in Elmira has added a couple of features to the Museum`s website to add to public education about John W. Jones and the John W. Jones Museum. “We celebrate Black History Month by highlighting the contributions African Americans made to the development of the nation, including our […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Hersheypark announces two new Jolly Rancher attractions for summer

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark announced on Tuesday that two new Jolly Rancher attraction experiences are coming to the Hersheypark Skyline this summer. The Jolly Rancher Remix coaster is described as a “first-of-its-kind reimagined coaster for the senses.” Hershey says it’ll be limited to those over 48-inches and take visitors through a flavor tunnel and […]
HERSHEY, PA
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy